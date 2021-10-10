Kathryn Bowen FW21 Collection

Kathryn Bowen unveiled her namesake label with an inaugural made-to-order collection in 2018. A graduate of the London College of Fashion with experience working under Yang Li, Marc Jacobs, and Jonathan Saunders, the emerging Canadian designer quickly gained attention for her structurally romantic take on historical designs.

Inspired by the functionality and sturdy construction of vintage garments, the brand's meticulously tailored pieces are an ode to the past and a reflection of the future.

Collections of reimagined basics and ultramodern streetwear, including sleek pants, striking jackets, and underwear-as-outerwear, offer a harmonious union of detailed structure, creative mesh panelling, and avant-garde silhouettes.

Uninterested in passing trends, Kathryn Bowen creates a portrait of an ever-evolving woman with its captivating selection of experimental designs.

SO continues to watch and applaud Bowen's progress.