Design Week JA 2021 guest artist Malene Barnett has teamed up with the Lulu and Georgia team to launch Kindred Collection, impressive rolls of colourful and texture-rich wallcoverings. “I was excited to work with Lulu + Georgia because we share the same passion for design, quality of materials, and attention to detail...working with them has been a great experience. They understand the importance of storytelling to produce meaningful products,” shared the artist/activist/legacy maker/speaker.

Not much else for SO to add, really, save: Take inspiration and, for 2022, consider transforming your home into a creative, liberating space.

"The intricate detail of Malene's hand-carved and painted clay work stood out to our Lulu and Georgia team as having the potential to become a unique line of wallpaper. In our initial conversations with Malene, we immediately shared a vision to add a textured element to the wallcoverings. Malene is a thoughtful, considered artist with a distinct ability to connect the artistic traditions of the African diaspora to modern design. She has a wealth of knowledge about handcrafted processes and techniques, and so it was a joy to work together to bring her art to a new medium.” Sara Sugarman, founder of Lulu and Georgia.