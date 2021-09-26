“This is my final self-funded collection... It is dedicated to my mom Audrey Powell and all the women of the Waltham Park Road area of Kingston, Jamaica, who are my eternal muses.” — Fashion designer Caffery Van Horne

La Rosa Negra, the black rose, is the theme of the collection. All the clothing was made from black silk with a transparent flower burnt into the fabric. It is representative of the hardships they endured as single mothers but always remaining beautiful.

My mother was 70 this year. She was never married and not expected to be much by her peers. She put all her resources into her children and it was a decision that paid off. My sister and I take pride in affording her a good life in her later years and any opportunity we get, personally or professionally, we try to share that light with her.

She watches a lot of HGTV and I'm proud to be the first black male host on air, beginning next year, and the first Jamaican. I am not giving up fashion, but in the future I will do collaborations with other larger store chains and leave the production to them. I'm currently filming and my show airs in the spring of next year, so expect lots of fashion on the screen!

As told exclusively to SO.