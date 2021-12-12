Louise Watson's Intoxicating Pines

Chances are you've never met Louise Watson. Her pine tree perhaps, from Penlyne Castle, St Thomas, right at the foot of the Blue Mountain peak whose fresh, intoxicating aroma has wafted throughout your house.

She's been in the business of growing pine trees for over 25 years and is justifiably proud of her 1.5 acres of Christmas trees.

“A tree,” she shares, “can take three to four years to grow.” What happens in between [growth] is that the trees are groomed to the requisite shape. Christmas trees are cut from three to 12 feet. Yes, she's helped to install a 12-footer!

Her advice when selecting a tree is to take the space into account, determine your preference and ensure that the tree is well-groomed.

Little surprise that this is her happiest time of the year, knowing, that she's bringing smiles and happiness to customers. Her trees, she concludes, “take you to places you would only imagine, and I get to meet new people every year”.

Editor's Note: There's still time to purchase your Made-in-Jamaica Christmas tree and, most importantly, support a female farmer and her community. Order yours at 876-442 5048 or look out for Louise at Lane Plaza, off Constant Spring Road