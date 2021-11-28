Meiling Resort 2022

The world of Wren is whimsical and intriguing, inspired in part by the mystery and magic of an enchanted forest. In this fairy tale, the artisan is the protagonist whose work comes alive through fantastical pieces with names like Aurora, Adria and Aurelia. This story is woven together through a kaleidoscope of soft, endearing colours, replete with the delicate details for which Meiling has become known.

Cornflower blues, sage greens, sahara browns, citron yellows and soft pinks are some of the standout hues, which reimagine what the Caribbean colour palette could be. Statement bows, hand-stitched ruffles and dramatic, cinched waists are the little intricacies that combine to give us this imaginative twist on Caribbean resort wear.

The beauty of Wren lies in its unmistakable artisanal touch. Hand-embroidered faggoting — an heirloom sewing technique from the 1800s, known for its intricacy and required skill – showcases throughout the collection as if to scold the thought of mass production. Sometimes, it appears boldly on a neckline. Other times, it is hidden on a hem for us to discover. Meiling wants the world to know that artisanal craftsmanship is still alive. Meiling's brand DNA is grounded in a belief in the power of the human touch, and Wren reads like a love letter to the doting seamstresses and impeccable dressmakers from an era gone by.

Wren is a symbol of rebirth and immortality. A brand that has withstood the ages, Meiling's Resort 2022 collection comes at a time when many, including Meiling herself, will be experiencing their own rebirth of sorts as the world reemerges in a new normal.

The magical world of PAPAIŸO meets the enchanting world of Meiling in the #StoryofWren.