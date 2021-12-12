Moonshine Darling: Self-Expression & Joy

“The Dictionary of Jamaican English, published in 2002, defines moonshine darlings as outdoor dances held when the moon is full. Anyone can join the fun, whether invited or not. Refreshments are brought by the people that come to the party. In essence, Moonshine Darlings are our fetes or street dances!

When I conceptualised the Moonshine Darling brand the world had been plunged into the state of chaos that is the pandemic. Once upon a time at night in Kingston, one could always hear music from a dance somewhere in the distance, where friends and strangers were living life under the stars... Then came a period of scarcity and nothing. What grew was an intense yearning for freedom, self-expression and joy. It felt important to create clothes for the happy occasions in life, the moments where you laugh and celebrate - the moments where you want to look your best and shine.” — Moonshine Darling Creative Director Tasmin Golding-Pragnell

Not only has Golding-Pragnell launched a fashion label but stresses to the Style Observer (SO) that supporting local artisans is one of the core values of Moonshine Darling (MD). Plus, every piece is created with love and care on island.

“From its inception on a sketchpad to when it arrives in your arms. Our pieces are created in limited-stock runs — this helps to ensure that every piece is made for someone who truly wants it. Furthermore, all the excess clippings from our garments are used to create our Hair Clouds — super cute silky scrunchies that are good for your hair. And, for good measure, they prevent excess fabric ending up in landfills.” The novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the narrative around the fashion industry. It's certainly ironic that Golding-Pragnell has chosen to step into an arena when many industry veterans have shuttered their doors and declared the industry anaemic. She's undaunted.

“I worked in London, and NYC as a product buyer for interior designers, and also I worked as a model. During lockdown, making the switch to fashion designer was a movement towards hope, a movement towards life, liberty and freedom of expression. I wanted to create pieces for women to make memories in, memories that will last a lifetime. I hope that the Moonshine Darling woman wears my pieces and stands a little bit taller knowing she's dazzling wherever she goes.”

She, the wearer, just might stand taller but what, SO asks, is her competitive advantage?

“I worked as a fashion intern at Harper's Bazaar, ASOS as well as some fashion PR agencies. And, I also worked as a model for several years. The women in my family love clothes: my mum was a dressmaker, so I grew up surrounded by fabrics, sewing machines and pattern books. My favourite thing about Moonshine Darling is the community of women we are building and the people I've been able to connect with. Every lady behind a purchase has a beautiful story about where or why she wants her piece of MD. Moonshine Darling brings a taste of the Caribbean to women wherever they are in the world. I think that's what sets this brand apart.”

Her brand is an evolving concept. As she grows and changes, the brand will too, she reveals before adding, “In creating Moonshine Darling I wanted to prioritise supporting and uplifting Jamaica, along with sustainable practices and environmental awareness. Moonshine Darling aims to create clothes that resist transient trends, and instead delivers clothes that slip into your existing wardrobe today and well into the future. We produce limited quantities, especially in our printed fabrics.

“I was inspired by Jamaican women, their fearlessness and their confidence. Women in Jamaica take so much pride in themselves. I hope to capture that in my designs. A big inspiration is also the disco culture of the 70s: designers such as Halston and the timeless style of Bianca Jagger; Grace Jones and the Studio 54 scene.”

It's fair to deduce and she confirms that the woman who wears Moonshine Darling is, in a word, iconic. But, unlike Jagger and Jones, she will be shopping online. Tasmin Golding-Pragnell has opted for an online platform as opposed to brick and mortar.

“Brick and mortar stores are a wonderful experience, but the world has seen a strong digital shift. I wanted to be able to reach a global audience and being online simply fits that model. We do have some pieces in brick and mortar stores, such as Closet Code in the Super Valu Plaza in Constant Spring.”

It's early days yet since the brand was recently launched, but she is heartened by the positive response to the collection.

“Everyone who sees the clothes falls in love. So far, our main audience has been Jamaica. We are a new brand having just launched in August, so it was really surprising to see two separate orders in Mexico! I have a beautiful photo of one of those clients against a background of a Frida Kahlo mural in Oaxaca.”

From Mexico to the world, perhaps, would be part of the strategic plan that includes a series of pop-ups during summer 2022. The plan is to start in Jamaica and then do Miami, NYC and London.

“Brand Jamaica is so strong and desired around the globe,” explains Golding-Pragnell. “I hope to continue building our Moonshine Darling community and, just like a moonshine darling dance, everyone is invited!”

It's the kind of invitation most, we reckon, would relish especially if no masks are required.