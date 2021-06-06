“Be a succulent in a world of delicate flowers.” — Proverb

Succulents are hardy, fleshy, drought-tolerant plants that store water within their structures should the need for hydration arise. There are hundreds of varieties, each with a distinct look and personality. These beauties are wonderful additions to the outdoor garden landscape and are also fabulous indoor garden features, especially for the modern minimalist and the beginner.

Full of texture with groupings of different heights, shapes, shades and sizes, Nadecia Campbell's garden, primarily of succulents, is an interesting creation which gives credence to the quote “You can't buy happiness, but you can buy more succulents and that's pretty much the same thing!”

Hello, Mother Nature!

Nadecia's garden raison d'etre resides in her connectivity with nature.

“Gardening to me is helping Mother Nature show the best version of herself. I get the opportunity to meditate, gain clarity, practise self-care, especially during this pandemic, and form a stronger bond with my family. For example, my husband was able to show his carpentry and planting skills which have brought much ease to my journey. It has taught me to be more patient and accepting of different situations that may arise,” she says.

Nadecia's connection with nature assisted her while managing the grief of losing her mother, whom she describes as her inspiration and encouragement in the garden from she was a young child. “After my mother was laid to rest and I decided to venture outside, I was greeted with beautiful plants which woke me up to the realisation that this was what was needed to help me to start the journey of healing and acceptance of her passing. Tending to the plants brings about a sense of peace and tranquillity that speaking to my mother would have brought,” she shares.

Succulent success

For Nadecia, it was love at first succulent sight. She recalls, “I remember my first succulent purchase. It was the first time I was seeing them and I fell in love instantly. I didn't know what they were but I knew they were beautiful and I bought everything that the vendor had and brought them home and almost killed them because I did not know their care requirements. A few weeks later, I went back and asked the vendor for advice but she was clueless as to what to tell me and only asked whether or not they were getting enough sunlight...which they weren't. After finding out the type of plants that I had, I decided to do my own research. I enrolled in 'Google University' and after hours of classes on YouTube and Facebook, I joined local and international online groups such as 'Succulent Fanatics', and 'Daily Bloom', amongst others. Instagram has been very instrumental in providing information on plants that their care, as well.”

Learning quickly that the art to cultivating a thriving garden is all in the technique, Nadecia, having now mastered the basics, furthers her expertise by trying different methods of propagation, growing in different soil types and environments.

Plant show prowess

Nadecia is a big believer in attending local plant shows and sales. That's where one's interest is piqued. That's where you will find all the goodies and gain knowledge by talking to people and being exposed to new plant species. An avid attendee of almost every plant show across the island during flower show seasons, Nadecia says that the journey continues to be exciting, exhilarating, fulfilling, “offering loads of new experiences and most importantly a learning process”.

With a tip of the hat to all of the cool plant pop-ups, and to the revered plant show season itself, this column encourages you to learn as much as you can and enjoy as much as you can along your own plant journey.

Pretty fly for cacti!

Succulents are really feel-good plants and are a must-add to your collection. To satisfy all of your succulent curiosity, check out @nadeciasgarden on Instagram and see what tickles your fancy!

Always remember: “Sometimes life 'succs'. Just stand tall, stay sharp and never desert your dreams!” – A succulent lover by the name of Anon.