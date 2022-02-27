Natural Mystic

What's on SO's radar today? The Elder Statesman Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2022 collection that focuses on handcraft identity, antique textiles and tradesmen techniques inspired by artisan craft.

Why? The lookbook campaign is a creative collaboration with Savannah Baker, who grew up in the picturesque town of Portland, and TES Creative Director, Bailey Hunter whose mother also grew up in Portie.

The More? The collection also features select artwork by Baker's niece, Kione Grandison, who is a Jamaican-British collage artist and painter.

The collection highlights handmade quality featuring the brand's signature hand-loomed cashmere, hand-dyed cashmere-cotton corduroy and post-consumer recycled cashmere shirting, hand-knit organic cotton, whip-stitched Italian cashmere-wool blankets and patchworking. Almost the entire collection is produced in Los Angeles.

Hand-knitting techniques recall fisherman nets in organic cotton and cashmere, as well as new developments including a cashmere-silk shaggy boucle which is made into sweaters, pillows and an oversized blanket-scarf.

The collection film, which features dub by Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, encapsulates the TES brand ethos of connection through human craftsmanship. The words of Pablo, who plays a Jamaican radio host, transmit through Portland as he speaks on coming together as one and not being taken over by technology, an ethos which very much drives the TES brand — all while having an out-of-this-world twist.

What Bailey Hunter, creative director of the brand and designer tells SO: At The Elder Statesman we are really inspired by textile traditions, artisan craft and the highest quality of materials. We make much of our collection at our factory in Los Angeles on hand-powered looms. Every season we usually work with a different artist to develop out the artworks or graphics for the collection, and sometimes the colour palette too. I think adding in new perspectives to the brand keeps it really fresh and ever-evolving. We are really inspired by the technique themselves and are constantly pushing to dive further.

And on the collaboration with Baker...We met nearly 10 years ago through mutual friends and we had always wanted to work on a project together. I am a big fan of Savannah's work. My mother also grew up going to Portland every summer and I felt a really nice connection to it and was very excited to do something with Savannah in this super special place with an amazing cast and crew of people.

Baker was effusive in her praise for the largely Jamaican team which afforded a great family vibe. “I was so excited for this collaboration between TES and I. It was a long time coming for Bailey and myself to create something special together. On paper, cashmere/knitwear and an island wouldn't normally be a go-to... but the colours, textures and designs Bailey puts together couldn't be a better fit. Kione Grandison, who is one of my favourite artists (and my niece), helped create artwork for the clothing, zine and video.

“Naturally, I always love to shoot in Portie as it's home, comes with ease and the energy is always a great one. Even with the rain. It turned into quite the family affair. From using locations that our friends own, to bars that I hold a vibe at. We had an incredibly talented crew... From Tamo Ennis, who is my sis and my creative bounce partner. She produced and pulled the shoot together. Make-up by Tonesha Kong and my sister Sam Suki Baker and hair Tamar Duncan, all of whom are creative gurus.

“Filmaica and Fareye films provided all the equipment. Mi brothers for life, Brian “Twoochie '' Cunningham, Mario “Blacks” and Ryan “Beena” Christie, held the shoot together like glue and assisted across all areas. Tonii Dyce assisted with styling and is also a Portland designer herself. We even had my top chef “ Jason Knight '' @Mannas Kitchen (my favourite restaurant in Portland).

Mark Bell the mad talented artist from Port Antonio painted the backdrops and props, including the machete and bananas. This concept stopped people in their tracks. (Do check out his studio when you're next in the parish!) He even re-upped the 'Welcome to Port Antonio wall'.

All in all, it was mainly a Jamaican crew and fully featured an array of Jamaican beauties. We really do feel our motto in this visual story.

“The casting of this story was one of my favourite aspects to do... Again, including faces and family I have known most of my life. Cherice Nesbeth, who I scouted on Winifred Beach when she was 14 years old... I can't wait for her to go global!

Ms Henry, who has worked in the craft market for decades. I'm friends with her grandson and late son. Ninja Star and St John both are incredible artists from Portland. The list goes ON! I have wanted to work with the stunning McHail brothers (Filmaica's sons) a Rasta family-owned business, and Blvk H3ro, a talent I've long admired and watched flourish.

“As you can see, I'm beaming with love from this project. I am a proud Jamaican. I will always make sure to bring what I can to the table and big up my country.”

No disputing this! Savannah Baker has an uncanny eye for the beauty of our people and the land on which they tread.

Credits:

Photographer/Art director/Casting: Savannah Baker/@savannahgeebaker

Designer: Bailey Hunter/@baileyhhunter

Creative Producer: Daniel Yaro/@yaro__

Photo Assistant: Morgan Kranston/@moragamii

Line Producer: Tamo Ennis/@thetamoennis

Location Scout: Ryan Christie/@beenaryan

Production Assistant: Brian Cunningham/@twochie1

Hair: Tamar Duncan/@hands_of_tamar

MUAs: Tonesha Kong/@tonishakong & Sam Suki Baker/@sam_suki

Style Assistant: Tonii Dyce/@toniialanna

Gaffer: Earl Brown/@earl.brown.37819

Drone Operator and Photo Assistant: Fernando Hevia/@fernandofhevia

Key Grip: Kadri 'Wormie' Samuels/@fonsosamuels

Rigger: Cleveland Mckenzie/@cleveland.mckenzie.3

Sound: David Osbourne/@osbourne820

Craft: Renee Valentine-Graham/@reneejomar40

Caterer: Jason/@mannas.jamaica

Transportation: Marlon McIntyre

G+Es: Fareye Films/@fareyefilms & Filmaica Productions/@filmaica

Cast

Blvk H3ro

Selah McHail

Tau McHail

Lij McHail

Francine James @Pulse model

Ninja Star

Pablo-Donovan Richards

St John

Bobby

Ms Henry

Cherice Nesbeth

Philleacia Gay

Brian Cunningham

Rihanna Richards

Ayden Bryan

Leon Lawrence

Doshane Harris

Jonathan Farr

Nicholas Farr

Rasta Jah

Chevon Brown