Nicole White For House Beautiful

Jamaican-born, Florida-based interior decorator Nicole White considers creating beautiful kitchens her secret weapon. With a recent kitchen renovation landing the cover of House Beautiful the secret is out and your Style Observer (SO) team is beyond chuffed!

White takes SO on an exclusive behind-the-scenes reveal.

“We tackled this renovation in the middle of the pandemic last summer. It was nerve-wracking to meet clients and have them stand 10 feet away. But they had pleaded for an onsite meeting, in lieu of a virtual one, for us to fully comprehend how truly dysfunctional the space was. And dysfunctional it was! There were walls that stopped short of the ceiling, and very little prep space. Our goal was to make it functional and fabulous, and we dare say we accomplished that.”