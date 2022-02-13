Orchids & Bromeliads Atop A Hill

Follow us into a garden covered in stepped layers of bromeliads and orchids and nestled on a hillside. Now contemplate 24 species of bromeliads and 20 species of orchids!

Initially taking a professional sabbatical to determine her next steps, the property's owner made the choice to leave the corporate world more than two decades ago. Although a seasoned traveller she now saw the world with much more clarity and in-between cloud-gazing developed a keen interest and passion for orchids, in particular bromeliads. Slowly mastering growth and care techniques, she began cultivating them. Happenstance would turn her passion into a business, when a flower shop requested that she supply them with orchids after seeing one of the orchids she had brought to the flower shop to wrap for a friend.

Why bromeliads and orchids? Simply, they complement each other. While orchids vary in bloom periods, bromeliads are repeat blooms and do so all year round. Of the 20 species of orchids layered along each step of the hillside garden, one could identify vandas, phalaenopsis, dendrobiums, cattleyas, and so much more.

Of the 24 species of bromeliads, the bright blooms of the portea and aechmea, the spiky centre and ombre pattern of the neoregelia leaves and the range of colour variations of the tiger leaf made for an array of textures that were a visual splendour at every step.

There's a lower level, bordered by a rainbow of several species of bromeliads amongst others. Orchids at this location are clustered based on their water, sunlight and/or shade requirements. The roots of the orchids vary in length and create a curtain of vines that drape along the edges and throughout the second level.

Steps of potted orchids and bromeliads grace the hillside, enveloping the house. With each step, a new layer of plant is discovered and a quick spin provides a 180 degree view of the lower levels, the garden, hills and valleys.

Located on a corridor between plants is a garden chair that affords a view of about half of the garden and extends to a landscape of captivating mountain ranges. Little surprise that this is the owner's favourite spot at the end of a busy but peaceful day.

Gardening tip:

Get personal with your garden by walking through it, checking that plants are at their optimal health. When they are not, separate them and pay keen attention to the care required to get them back. Bromeliads tend to hold water in their centre, so turning them on the side to drain excess water is important. With orchids, ensure that you know which species need much sunlight, like sun vandas, and those that prefer a lightly shaded area like phalaenopsis, dendrobiums. Like orchids, bromeliads do not require much water.