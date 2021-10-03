Pauline's Ever-Evolving Garden

Pauline's Ever-Evolving GardenSunday, October 03, 2021
|
“When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden.”
— Minnie Aumonier
Pauline Blake's less-than- auspicious gardening story started in 1998. “My daughter was taking private lessons at a friend's home. Her home had a beautiful garden and I was full of admiration for it. On leaving her home one afternoon she offered me two pieces of a plant and suggested that I should try planting them and see what happened,” she informs the Style Observer (SO) .
“I decided to make a border in a corner of the lawn in which I placed the two plants from my friend, I remember clearly the name of the plant, Angelonia; one was blue in colour and the other pink.
“I quickly realised that I needed more plants to create more of an impact.
“I went plant shopping and then I got bitten by the bug, a term used by us plant addicts. By this time, I needed more space so I took a bit more from the lawn and it continued like this until I felt that I had enough borders to accommodate my plants. My husband, on seeing the beauty, gave me the thumbs up and I have heard stories of him bragging to friends on how beautiful my garden was.
“I love the feel of the soil on my hands and so most of the planting I do myself. The garden is a mix of perennials and annuals, as I have realised over the years that while annuals give a variety of colours they are short-lived, so this is where the perennials and shrubs come in: they form the backbone of the garden.
“I developed an eye for plant selection and so every plant sale that was possible for me to attend I was there with a few friends in tow because they insisted that any plant I was purchasing, they had to get it too because I was spot on with the selections and they wanted to have the same things in their garden. Gardening has become a ritual for me. I wake up in the mornings and take a stroll with my coffee in hand and look for anything that is out of place or needs a little TLC.
“I much prefer watering by hand as I get the opportunity to check for insects or fungi. Fertilising is a key element to my routine as, just like us humans, the plants need their sustenance to reward you with a strong plant that is less susceptible to disease and [will give you] beautiful blooms.
“When purchasing a plant, I try to get as much information on the variety that I can; for example, can it tolerate heat? The name, height and spread of the plant, and the watering requirements. I find this information very useful as it saves me from a lot of distress as that information will help me to decide whether that plant is conducive to my climate.
“What I have learnt over the years is that a garden is always evolving, especially for me, as I am constantly moving things around to achieve the right balance and ambiance with nature. I know when I have achieved this balance when I see butterflies and birds hovering around the garden, especially the hummingbirds; that's super-special to me.
“My garden is a labour of love in its own unique way. I do chores daily in the garden but yet it's not tiring to me; that's how I know I am doing something beneficial.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login