Proudly Repping For The Rock

SO delighted in sharing, November last, that our very own director, writer and producer Tanya E Taylor was one of two lead producers on the challenge team that crafted the entire Project Runway season 19 series. A believer in 'As we rise we lift' Taylor ensured when the opportunity presented itself that she pulled in a fellow Jamaican.

“Part of my role as challenge producer for season 19 of Project Runway on Bravo was to source challenge-specific vendors. When it was determined that I was producing the photo shoot challenge featuring the internationally renowned Canadian 'digital' supermodel Coco Rocha, I immediately thought of inviting a black photographer. Jamaican William Richards was among the list of black photographers that I recommended to our showrunner Nan Strait. She immediately gravitated towards his lookbook and, along with the director and director of photography, insisted he was the perfect person for the challenge.

“While I've known and worked with William for years, it's a testament to his talent that he was selected. On set, he further proved his skill managing to capture the fluid innovative contortions of Coco Rocha, while highlighting the features of the pieces. He ensured the delivery of editorial images per the creative direction of the competing designers, all the while being mindful of cameras and schedule.

“Our showrunner took the time during filming to personally congratulate both William and myself for a job well done. In fact, the entire team was elated at the episode's successful execution as, unlike every other episode in the series history, this episode featured contestants selecting one editorial photo in lieu of a runway show — a Project Runway first. One of many firsts, I was able to play an integral role in producing while working on season 19.”

Taylor is now off to LA for her next project which is senior challenge producer on a series for a large streaming platform. Stay tuned...

Enter: William Richards

June was unseasonably busy for William Richards Photography regardless of COVID-19's detrimental effect on Jamaica's economy. “I was so consistently booked that when Tanya Taylor told me of an opportunity to appear on Project Runway, I submitted the link for my website ( www.williamrichardsphotography.com) and Instagram/@williamrichardsphoto immediately but really had no time to give it much thought and I expected nothing. It came as nothing less than a shock to learn that I had been chosen from a list of NYC-based photographers,” he explained.

A fervent believer in the maxim opportunity strikes for those who are prepared, Williams hit the prep aperture.

“The first issue was scheduling. In order to facilitate the shoot without disrupting my local clientele, I had to wrap on Thursday in Kingston, complete post-production that evening, get on a flight Friday morning, land and immediately head to the Project Runway set for crew meet, COVID-19 testing protocol, and lighting. Fortunately, my long-time technical assistant, Richard Rose, and my film-maker son Ezra, who are both NYC-based, had been given enough pre-production information to help facilitate a seamless pre-light and we were actually ready for the arrival of Coco Rocha ahead of schedule (to the delight of the crew)”.

Good friends are better than pocket money

“The PR crew was huge, professional, and extremely well-organised. They were also super-respectful and accommodating. The gear that I requested to allow me to seamlessly integrate my lighting and capturing systems into their set was provided neatly. In addition to my dedicated photo crew, I was also provided with a grip and a gaffer to move lights (film union required we adhere to certain protocols). Tanya Taylor, the producer of the challenge portion of this series, is my long-time friend and client. She made us so comfortable and was a perfect liaison between my crew and the production company. This level of professionalism and attention to detail enabled me to perform at my highest level. We executed the shoots seamlessly and literally gave a master class on lighting and composition to the cast and crew. Whatever personality-based trivial hiccups did occur were navigated quite politically. It was an opportunity to shine and we seized it!

Coco Rocha was charismatic and amazing! She took direction well but also improvised with a level of intuition and accuracy that I have never before experienced. She was extremely personable and down-to-earth. There was no opportunity for performance jitters. The tight schedule only allowed time to light, compose and shoot!

The selection process of images was difficult. I was not able to advise the designers as to my favourite images because their contest was judged based upon their own choices for editing. Sometimes, I had to sit and watch the designer make what I knew to be a poor decision and not showcase their work optimally. In general, the designers were respectful and appreciative; I think they recognised my sincerity and my motivation to provide them with excellence.”

The next day after wrap, Williams was on a return flight to Jamaica where upon landing, he immediately went into pre-production for his next local client. Never starstruck it is, for Williams, back to business with the next job. “I was invited to a Project Runway wrap party last December, and was scheduled to attend, but changed my flight to accommodate a Christmas photo opportunity for a client. One has to balance and negotiate between the importance of networking and the necessity of being available to respected and regular clientele.

“Opportunities like this will come again but consistency in serving my clients here and in NYC is what ensures success and preserves a legacy.

Indeed it does! We look forward to hearing who's on the other end of Williams' next phone call.