Raheem Sterling presents 1692 at LFW

Raheem Sterling presents 1692 at LFWSunday, September 26, 2021
|
It's official! Jamaican-born, English professional footballer Raheem Sterling presented the debut collection for his new clothing line, 1692, at London Fashion Week (LFW). Following Sterling's official collaboration with Clarks last year, his label's first drop for the AW21 collection, according to the show's fashion notes, “echoes the artful construction and endless resilience of the island [Jamaica], with perfectly tailored lines defining poise and presence for the 21st century gentleman... it is a distant, spiritual echo of the Jamaican earthquake in 1692, which gave birth to modern Kingston.
“Each item in the collection is named after the rocks and stones left behind after the catastrophe, the mineral basis of a land that continues to produce greatness”.
For the fashion show, models took looks to the runway teamed with shoes from Sterling's two footwear partners, Clarks and New Balance. Jamaican dancehall and reggae sensation Beenie Man, Popcaan and Lila Ike were also on hand for the unveiling.
The 1692 Story
'From the creator to the creators.' In 2019 Samiya Miah and Raheem Sterling came together to create a premium fashion range demonstrating their love for perfectly tailored menswear. Their first collection harks back to the Jamaican earthquake in 1692.
CREDITS
Photos: Tori Knows Media, IG/ @sixteenninetytwo,
@sterling7, @kingbeeniman, @popcaanmusic, @lilaike
