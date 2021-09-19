Sammy B's Love Letter To Yaad

Sammy B's Love Letter To YaadSunday, September 19, 2021
|
“The collection started in my head during a trip, in July 2020, to Geejam Hotel, Portland, Jamaica. I was with co-owner Jon Baker's children Troy and Savannah Baker. We needed to escape Los Angeles! I bought a notebook and started sketching. I have always incorporated my Jamaican heritage in my designs but felt so much more immersed in the culture this time around, perhaps because I was in Portland, the birthplace of my paternal grandmother, a proud Maroon.
“I sketched my vision of dancehall. The collection grew as I left Jamaica and travelled to other Caribbean countries. It's a large collection. I have used a lot of technie nylon and heavy mesh. I call it My Love Letter to Yaad, and plan to continue adding more pages of love.”
As told to SO by designer Samantha Black.
