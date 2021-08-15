Spotted! - Toby Sandeman

Who: Toby Sandeman, British-French Jamaican actor

Where: At the STARZ 90s-themed red carpet and premiere of the new STARZ Original Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan at the Hammerstein Ballroom, Manhattan Center in New York on July 15th

What: Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, Raising Kanan is the prequel to the original Power franchise. It showcases the family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark. The show airs on Sundays on STARZ.

In addition to acting, Toby is a double gold medallist who represented Great Britain in the 200 metres. He won the 200m at the UK Athletics National Championships in 2009, and followed this with two gold medals at the European Athletics U-23 Championships. Toby also came to Jamaica to train during his athletic career.

You can also spot Toby on: The Royals, Love Is, and She's Gotta Have It.

The more from Raising Kanan... It's been amazing being part of the Raising Kanan cast. The 90s is such a nostalgic era. The music, the fashion, the style and hairstyles. It was such an iconic era that still influences so much of the culture around the world today.

Dressing for the premiere... It was my first red-carpet event attending the premiere of Raising Kanan, so I had to step out with two looks.

My first look, which I wore on the red carpet and the premiere itself, was a tuxedo by Todd Snyder. Then, for the after-party, a 90s-inspired look by Musika paying homage to the Versace silk shirts that were flaunted in the 90s, topped off with the Versace shades that Biggie wore in the music video Hypnotize.

I was styled by Mr Baldwin Style, who knew exactly what was required having worked with me as a stylist for several Ralph Lauren campaigns I have shot.

Fave place on The Rock... Mi affi seh Kingston! Yeh man, Kingston, big up unnu self! Even though my roots are in Spanish Town, Kingston just has a vibe like nowhere else I've been on the planet. It's not something you can put into words. It's a feeling.

And Jamaican food... Jerk everytingg! Fish, lobster, of course chicken. When the jerk seasoning's right, you can't miss!