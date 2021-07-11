Thuso Mbedu for Greta Constantine

First - South African actress Thuso Mbedu, who stars as Cora in The Underground Railroad — film-maker Barry Jenkins's sweeping adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 novel — dons Greta Constantine for Cero magazine.

The Emmy-award nominated star was styled by duo Wayman + Micah in the Fall 2020 Quince dress and a frilled mint number from the Resort 2021 collection. Greta Constantine — a ready-to-wear womenswear brand based in Toronto — is helmed by Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

CREDITS

Thuso Mbedu for Cero magazine

Photographer: Myai Anthony/@myyaai

Stylist: @waymanandmicah

Glam: Marcia Hamilton & Mylah Morales

Then

Jamaican-Canadian runway star Winnie Harlow recently stole the spotlight when she joined supermodel Heidi Klum and Canadian actress Annie Murphy as a guest on the July 3 airing of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I think I'm beautiful, I think I'm funny — I don't have to look to other people to know those things about myself,” Harlow shared as she detailed overcoming bullying. Shout-out to her for always advocating self-love.

Also

Rock-blooded designer Grace Wales Bonner has revealed her vibrant new Spring/Summer 2022 collection Volta Jazz. The campaign channels a West African narrative taking inspiration from 1970s portraiture photography, most notably the work of renowned Burkinabé photographer Sanlé Sory.

Sory has in recent times received global acclaim for documenting the free-spirited nightlife of the West Africa country Burkina Faso. Using black and white film and a Rolleiflex camera, he has captured the country's young, fun and fashionable set from his Bobo-Dioulasso studio.

The photographer was a perfect match for Bonner, who – having previously spotlighted the cultural link between the UK and Jamaica – has now turned her attention to the African continent.

The new collection revives Sory's exuberant aesthetic, injecting it with colour and contemporary panache. The new drop boasts traditional West African jacquard fabrics and intricate embroideries, remixing classic 70s shapes with a simpler 90s-inspired minimalism.

CREDITS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Photographer: Joshua Woods⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Styling: Tom Guinness ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Art Direction: Ben Kelway Studio Ltd⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Set Design: Ibby Njoya⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Make-up and Hair: Claire Carmelina Gil⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Casting: Finlay MacAulay @ The Establishment NY⠀⠀⠀⠀

Models: Babacar N'doye, Alyssa Sardine, and Lenny Diaw⠀⠀⠀

And

British-born, Rock-blooded model Jourdan Dunn recently covered Zoo Magazine's Summer Issue #71: Pluralism in Louis Vuitton in jewellery from British designer Shaun Leane.

CREDITS⠀

Stylist: Justin Hamilton

Hair: Molecia Seasay

Make-up: Alex Babsky

Nails: Kate Williamson

Photographer: Roger Rich

Photographer's Assistant: Matt Foxley

There's More

American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer Chloe Bailey joined the list of A-listers rocking the cult-favourite Brandon Blackwood ESR tote. Blackwood is a Jamaican-Chinese designer based in New York. His namesake line of purses rose to celebrity status last year, in part because of beauty and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian wearing the mini tote.

Etc...

Theophilio will debut his swim collection at Miami Swim Week today. The contemporary clothing brand — helmed by Jamaican-born designer Edvin Thompson — will show at Sounds & Swim, a unique event that focuses on black art, culture, and fashion.