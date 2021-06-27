A Rock Fab Week

First Things First...

Myles Stacey (UK PM Boris Johnson's foremost British Caribbean adviser, whose mother Pamela emigrated to the UK from Kingston, Jamaica) has been awarded an OBE by the Queen for voluntary service to black communities in the UK.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness welcomed the award as a fitting tribute and testament to the impactful role that Stacey has and continues to play. He reflected that “encouragement sweetens labour, and such a recognition of the work that Myles has done is certain to assure him of his value and inspire him to keep on making profound contributions”.

Businesswoman, art enthusiast and philanthropist Theresa Roberts, who first introduced Stacey to Prime Minister Holness at a community discussion she hosted in London in 2018, remarked, “It was clear Myles drew huge inspiration from PM Holness and his own journey.”

Roberts and Stacey were both guests of PM Boris Johnson at a Windrush anniversary reception for 30 select guests held in the garden of No 10, on Monday, June 21.

Fingers crossed that they are able to get the green light for Jamaica sooner than later.

Secondly...

HOME by Pussbackfoot 2021 Collection

“When I think of summer, I think of lazy weekends with family and friends in beautiful places surrounded by beautiful things. The collection is a nod to that and an expression of the brand philosophy of turning the mundane into the magical, because that is where abundant living happens!” — Aiesha Panton

Available at The Summer Pop-Up Shop being hosted by KERRYmanwomanhome and Pussbackfoot and presented by Sagicor on the 14th floor at the Jamaica Pegasus until June 30. email: info@pussbackfoot.com for orders.

And

Designer Keneea Linton's latest collection, Phases of Summer, is full of bright colours and daring cuts — a welcome breath of fresh, salty, tropical air! The electric shades and touches of raffia accessories evoke the spirit of summer.

The collection dropped on June 15, 2021.

CREDITS

Models: Yendi Phillipps, Reyna Kerr

Photography: Courtney Chen

Make-up: Sharon Wint (FaceForward)

Hair: Natalia Golding (Simply Beautiful)

Designer: Keneea Linton

Accessories: Beeny Bud, Flowerchild-1999

Location: Grand Hotel Excelsior Port Royal

Then

Dynamic Lifestyle CEO Patrice White has got the fit factor. So says Oxygen Magazine who's introduced the Jamaican gym owner and trainer as one of five women in fitness that everyone should meet. White says her fitness journey began in 2015 when someone asked when her baby was due — but she wasn't expecting. She quickly made fitness and nutrition her priorities and dropped from 205 to 138 pounds in three months.

Now she's an avid marathon runner, and since the pandemic has limited her travelling the world to run races, she has amped up her strength training.

Also

For the 25th anniversary of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Ming Smith and Nicola Vassell Gallery present Here For A Reason, a special exhibition from Nike's Jordan brand that captures what makes the players special.

The photographic series introduces the brand's largest active WNBA roster, nine superstars, Aerial Powers, Arella Guirantes, Chelsea Dungee, Crystal Dangerfield, Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada, Kia Nurse, Satou Sabally, and Te'a Cooper, in a family-style portrait as well as solo images of each athlete. Its all shot by Ming Smith, who was the first black woman to have her work acquired by New York's Museum of Modern Art.

The project embodies the brand's commitment to championing black creativity through art, culture, and fashion. The team behind the project includes rising-star fashion stylist Carlos Nazario and Jamaican Nicola Vassell who both contributed their visual storytelling skills to the creation of the powerful images.

Vassell is the founder of the first black-owned gallery in Chelsea, New York. The space opened in May.

Next

Jamaican Ajene Green recently made history as a leader in the movement to have the US Government officially recognise Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the emancipation of the last slaves in the US. Though emancipation is widely celebrated throughout the world, it was not officially recognised in the US until now.

In the midst of the pandemic and social unrest of 2020, Green along with fellow artists and tech professionals started hosting virtual meet-ups that ultimately led to the creation of a campaign that called on corporate America to honour the day. The campaign immediately gained traction with some of the nation's most prominent corporations and executives who pledged to honour the holiday. This year the movement took one step further and was declared a national holiday by the Government.

Green and some of his associates have since raised funding and launched Retrospect, an experimental studio aimed at bringing culture and nuance to the development of products and experiences.

Additionally...

On Juneteenth — a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — a new exhibition opened in St Petersburg, Florida.

Reverberations is presented in a partnership with the Dr Carter G Woodson Museum and the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. The show was curated by Desmond Clark, co-owner of St Cate Fine Arts, an art collection management business. Clark pulled pieces from Atlanta-based ZuCot Gallery, the largest African American-owned fine art gallery in the Southeast. He culled a number of sculptures by Jamaican-born, Atlanta-based Basil Watson, including ones depicting Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Congressman John Lewis, and a haunting sculpture of a bound woman.

And Watson's portrait bust of the congressman continues to get accolades, most recently winning the Agop Agopoff Memorial Prize at the National Sculpture Society's 88th Annual Awards.

Etc...

Spotted at Summerhouse at Harmony Hall for brunch Sunday last was the fabulous Elaine Chambers, who had jetted in for birthday celebrations.

Feteing continued on Tuesday, her actual birthday at Jamaica Inn her home away from home.

Etc, Etc....

Philanthropist Donette Chin-Loy Chang was Tuesday last, June 22, conferred with an honorary doctorate from her alma mater Ryerson University.

The citation read in part: “For philanthropy in the areas of education, health, social justice, the environment and for the transformative support of Ryerson students... Your leadership in shaping and creating opportunities for equity-deserving communities”.

The continued work of the vision started by her late husband, business titan Ray Chang was also acknowledged. Chin Loy-Chang told SO2 how humbled and honoured she was to share the stage with such accomplished individuals.

This is the second honorary doctorate for Chin-Loy Chang. She was in 2018 conferred with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws of the University of the West Indies. Her credo remains: “Real joy comes not from ease or riches or from the praise of men, but from doing something worthwhile.”