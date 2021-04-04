SO2 - April 4

Firstly...

The quilts of international avant-garde textile & fashion designer Jessica Ogden are spotlighted in Elle Denmark. Naturally, Ogden is as chuffed as we are...

“I love the international community that these pages speak. Photographed by my Venezuelan friend, Alfredo Piola, in France. Made in a small artisanal Indian workshop. My self-portrait on the Caribbean Sea. Designed here in Jamaica, with all my influences, from Jamaican Jonkanoo to the quilters of Gee's Bend in Alabama. On the pages of a fabulous Danish magazine. Made for the Parisian brand APC from off-cuts of their 30 years of industry.

“It shows the cross-cultural world we live in, and how Jean Touitou of APC had the foresight to save his fabrics for this recycling project coming to fruition years later”.

— Jessica Ogden

Plus...

A room created by interior designer Joelle Smith is featured in MyDomaine Interior Magazine - https://www.mydomaine.com/colors-that-go-with-black-5116300

The property lies on the coastline surrounding the historic Rio Nuevo Battle site, which was the location of the final battle between the Spanish and British to determine ownership of Jamaica in 1658. The five-bedroom home overlooks the Caribbean Sea. The design brief was to move away from the typical blue and white coastal interiors, and introduce a more modern approach that still infused the tropics.

A brass sculptured bench welcomes you upon entry. The sitting room leads to the pool deck and sea views, so we maintained a crisp, clean interior with only hints of blue and green. Deep, white chaises with leather accenting are grounded by a bold ivory and black striped rug while brass and concrete accent tables complete the look.

The Master Suite also uses black as a prominent design element. A black wood framed bed with textured cane headboard adds a modern twist to traditional Caribbean design. Flanked by matching nightstands and suede chartreuse drapery that adds a bit of luxury to this vacation hideaway. The Indonesian live edge wall art from Matahari adds even more texture and warmth to the room.

Also...

Emmy, Tony and Grammy award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo — who has been having quite the season on the red carpet — enjoyed yet another style moment at the NAACP Image Awards which was held virtually on Saturday, March 27. Erivo, who was one of the guest presenters, donned a dreamy, netted sparkly number from Lanvin with Christian Louboutin pumps. The look was crafted by her go-to stylist Jason Bolden, who topped off the look with some bling from Mateo New York. The fine jewellery brand is helmed by Montego Bay, Jamaica, native Matthew “Mateo” Harris.

Etc...

Gabrielle Union-Wade loves her some Sammy B! The American actress has made several style statements in pieces from Rock-blooded fashion designer Samantha Black, most recently giving loungewear luxe in a grey knitted pants set while on set of what she describes as her first project in over a year. Union-Wade posted the look on Instagram, with the caption: “I bit the WHOLE LOOK!! Lmao, but when it's good it's good!!! #SupportBlackDesigners.” And of course, she tagged Black in the post.