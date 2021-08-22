SO2 August 22, 2021

First Things First...

And just when we thought we had seen it all for brides and their attendants, along comes Bahamian design star Theodore Elyett with a collaborative project with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism's Weddings Department for Bahamian publication From The Bahamas With Love.

Aimed directly at attracting the niche market of destination weddings, “The ministry asked me to provide a few bridal looks for the publication, so I decided that, in addition to providing a conventional bridal gown, that I would also create an unconventional gown for a bride and complementing gowns for her bridal party,” shared Elyett with SO2.

“The unconventional idea was themed, 'Roses are Red, Violets are Blue; Love, TE!' The bride's silk gown was absolute drama, and her bridesmaids brought the same energy with exaggerated printed silk tent dresses!” he added.

Jamaican-blooded rapper and songwriter Safaree Samuels jetted in to work on a new music video for a track he collaborated on — Stories — with up-and-coming dancehall artiste Nvasion. Samuels, who actively embraces his Jamaican roots on social media, rocked a sober navy blue suit alongside his mom, Shirley Samuels, in St Catherine, then opted for a more relaxing fit of jeans and a bandana-print shirt for the set of Stories at Geejam Hotel in Portland.

American fashion stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers is also having a moment on The Rock. Akers, who was Beyoncé's personal stylist for the 2020 musical film Black Is King, chose Montego Bay for her chill spot.

American-born, Jamaican-blooded rapper Lady London showed up for Lionne Garden F/W 2021 debut collection at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The label, fronted by American designer Latoia Fitzgerald, showcased structured tailoring, precise cuts and inventive twists that resonate with LA's history both in swimwear and Hollywood-style boudoir attire. The rapper attended the fashion show wearing a red number complemented by Gucci shades and Givenchy stilettos.

Saint International model Naki Depass is featured in Harper's Bazaar Brasil August issue. The model wore a selection of Saint Laurent pieces from the pre-fall 2021 collection curated by the brand's Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello. Depass was lensed by New York-based photographer Ace Amir for the editorial.

CREDITS

Photographer: Ace Amir

Stylist: Jahulie

Make-up: Christyna Kay

Hair: Erol Karadag

Fashion model and singer Selah Marley is featured in Vogue magazine — Celebrity Style. In an interview with Senior Fashion and Culture Editor Janelle Okwodu, Marley talks about her debut EP Star Power, growing up in the shadow of fame, and asserting ownership over her body in a society that prioritises the male gaze.

As the daughter of eight-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill and the granddaughter of reggae icon Bob Marley, she descends from two of the most influential artists ever. Still, when it came time to create songs, the 22-year-old star sought to forge her own path. “I realised there was no such thing as the 'right time', just time itself. Of course, you refine and master your craft, but you put all that you've learned to use after a while,” shared Marley.

CREDITS

Photographer: Mara Weinstein

Stylist: Jordan

Hairstylist: Raheem Robinson

Make-up: Olivia Barad

Model of Jamaican-descent Kayle Anderson, who is signed to Elite Model Management and Official Models in New York, sported the Mini Kendrick Trunk in burnt orange from Rock-blooded designer Brandon Blackwood. The model was lensed by Italian photographer Felicia Abban for a new fashion editorial.

CREDITS

Photographer: Felicia Abban

Stylist: Mario Solares

Make-up: Kohko