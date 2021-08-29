SO2 - August 29

First...

COVID still dominates London this summer, but Londoners are resilient and the following exemplify their attempts to carry on as normal.

And...

American blogger Bronniee was spotted carrying the Kendrick Trunk in red from Brandon Blackwood. The Brooklyn-based company fronted by Jamaican-blooded designer Brandon Blackwood that specialises in handbags and accessories is shaping up to be a powerhouse in the fashion industry. The YouTuber sported the haute handbag with a denim fit from US-based fast fashion retail company FashionNova.

Then...

American poet and activist Amanda Gorman may be the newest muse for the fine jewellery line Mateo New York, helmed by Jamaican designer Matthew “Mateo” Harris. Gorman who was adorned in pieces from Mateo last month for Porter magazine's July issue is once again demonstrating that Mateo's pearls are her constant companion. The poet's look — styled by Jason Bolden — was completed with the 14kt Gold 8mm Pearl Studs for the cover of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) magazine August issue. In the feature Gorman talked about the first poem she wrote at age 17 and the poem she recited for President Joe Biden's inauguration, “The Hill We Climb.”

Credits:

Writer: @clovito

Photographer: @cassblackbird

Fashion: @jasonbolden

Hair: @itsraela

Make-up: @joannasimkin

Manicure: @nails_by_yoko

Video: @barbaranastacio

Special Projects: @specialprojectsmedia





Plus...

Jamaican-blooded hairstylist Jawara Wauchope strikes again with another haute hair-do. Wauchope is the stylist responsible for Beyoncé's hair for Tiffany and Co's About Love campaign. Bey's hairstyle was complemented by a black custom-made gown from French luxury fashion house Balmain. She was adorned in the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond, previously worn by only three other people — including Audrey Hepburn — along with a host of other luxury jewels. The yellow diamond on a long chain embellished with more than 100 carats of diamonds itself looks right at home around Beyoncé's neck.

CREDITS

Photographer: Mason Poole

Stylist: June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte

Make-up: John Barnett

Hairstylists: Jawara Wauchope and Nakia Rachon

Finally...

Jamaican-born, Canadian-based fashion designer Caffery Van Horne is featured in the latest episode of Hidden Gems — a series by Complex Canada in which Canadian excellence is uncovered — in collaboration with Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum. In a brilliant virtual interview with Appleton Estate Master Blender, Joy Spence, an inspirational Jamaican woman herself, Van Horn talked about the inspiration behind his latest collection, his Jamaican upbringing, and how he likes to stay creative. “Nothing is new; everything's been done before,” says Van Horne. “So when I approach anything, I look for an innovative angle for me to put my own personal spin on things.”

