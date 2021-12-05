Firstly...

Last Monday evening the British Fashion Council's annual fashion awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The evening commenced with the flashing buzz of the star-filled red carpet to a respectful silence acknowledging the passing of Louis Vuitton Creative Director Virgil Abloh, who was paid tribute to by Idris Elba with the reading of a poem by Maya Angelou. Actor Billy Porter, who then assumed his role as the evening's host, lifted the mood with a series of jokes and colourful ensembles. Throughout the night tributes were paid to several creatives, including Jamaica Observer Lifestyle Desk alum Jordan Anderson who, fashionably dressed in Gucci, was acknowledged as one of the Top 50 New Creatives of the Industry; Fendi/Dior menswear designer Kim Jones, who collected his award as designer of the year; Tommy Hilfiger, who was honoured for his outstanding achievements in the industry; as well as Edward Enninful and Telfar Clemens who were acknowledged as two of the top leaders of change in the industry.

A round-up of other Rock-fab stars at the November 29 event.

Musician and social media star Jaycee is a self-taught pianist and guitarist. At 23, the Jamaican-Australian has already gathered over one million followers on social media and launched his own music label. He is the first professional musician in his family and is determined to write meaningful lyrics and produce music that reflect his own experiences and culture.

“I was brought up on musical sounds. I have Jamaican blood in me,” the confident personality, whose mum hails from Mandeville, Manchester, and who started playing tunes from an early age, shares.

“I was infatuated with the idea that certain shapes made different sounds,” he adds. He discovered the power of music in his school music room where an old piano sat. Jaycee was a curious kid and very competitive, which served him well through the years in a tough industry. His work serves audiences a mash-up of Caribbean-Australian beats infused with rap melodies.

“Jamaica is cheerful and open-hearted. In the island, what is mine is yours,” the musician recalls his numerous journeys to the birthplace of reggae fondly. Jamaicans, in his opinion, show vulnerability, which is why audiences feel their lyrics. Like his song, Me, Myself and I. This song pays tribute to the hard work people put into their dreams, including himself.

“Nothing happened by accident. For my music, I embraced self-funded tools. I worked at a coffee shop and busked around.” He put himself in front of audiences investing in social media marketing. Today, Jaycee celebrates features on Aussie billboards. He has also enjoyed several brand deals. In his words, “I got my music heard.” Another song with a message is on his 2019 album, 27.

“The opening track is called Paranoid. I wrote that song because I felt like the weight of the world was on me. You're talking to someone who used to shop at Salvos (Aussie second-hand goods store).” Unashamed of the hard times he endured, the grateful producer insists that being vulnerable is key. Listeners can walk with him through his triumphs and tragedies, all of which shaped him. But he is also confrontational.

He likes to think of himself as someone who has skill not talent. In his opinion, he is a lifelong student of music. Jaycee is pensive. When he ponders the world around him, he is mindful that pivoting needs to happen in Australian mindsets. “I think that we need more love, less judgement. People think our way is the only way.” Not so. He is frustrated that people bite their own tongue and stay quiet when society silences them. Through his songs, he hopes to instil courage in his audiences.

— Bridgett Leslie

It's safe to say Canada's Drag Race season judge Amada Brugel (or her stylist Lisa Williams) appreciates the grandeur and flamboyance of Greta Constantine's designs. The Canadian actress wore the Dupont dress from the label's Spring 2021 collection in promo images for the reality competition television series. Most recently, she appeared on the show in a ruffled number from the label's Resort 2021 drop. Brugel shared behind-the-scenes photos of her on set in the tiered midi. Greta Constantine — a ready-to-wear womenswear label based in Toronto — was founded in 2006 by Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys covers Marie Claire magazine's UK and US 'Power' issues. In an interview with Los-Angeles based writer Jessica Herndon, the Jamaican-blooded artiste describes her eighth studio album Keys as her jazziest and most elegant to date. She also discussed setting boundaries with her career to spend more time with family.

“I don't want every single minute of every day accounted for, my time is important. I want to have time with my family. I want to raise my kids. I don't want to always be 60,000 miles away,” shared the artist. Keys was lensed by American photographer Yu Tsai for the fashion glossy's editorial.

CREDITS

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Make-up: Cherish Brooke Hill

Hairstylist: Larry Sims

Stylist: Jason Bolden

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving in Fe Noel's Gatsby Evergreen Robe and Slip Pant set. Fe Noel is a conceptual lifestyle brand helmed by New Yorker Felisha Noel, who has Grenadian roots.

Her father is Rohan Marley, a former football player and a son of reggae icon Bob Marley. Her mother is multi-Grammy Award-winning artiste Lauryn Hill. But Selah Marley has an identity and career of her own! The American singer and model recently added an editorial by New York-based photographer Jack Maffucci to her portfolio. The starlet, who at 18 years old took turns on the runway modelling for Chanel and Yeezy in between classes at New York University, is styled by Morgan Vickery for the shoot.