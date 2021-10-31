SO2 EXCLUSIVE!!!! - GET UP, STAND UP!

First things first

SO2 enjoys an exclusive sit-down with Gabrielle Brooks, who's been getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Rita Marley in Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, which honours Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley and has been playing to full houses at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, London, since its opening a mere three weeks ago.

SO2: How old were you when you first heard a Bob Marley song?

Gabrielle Brooks (GB): I couldn't even say how old I was when I first heard a Bob Marley song. It was a part of my childhood home soundtrack.

A part of the music my mum would listen to on a Sunday morning cleaning the house. I truly did grow up with his music and can't remember a time before it.

SO2: What's your favourite Marley song?

GB: My favourite Bob Marley song changes constantly. It's so dependent on where I am in life and what I'm facing day to day. Right now it's Redemption Song. It uplifts me. It reminds me of the great people who have come before me and inspire me and how much work and progress we still need, but it doesn't discourage me.

SO2: How did you prepare for the role?

GB: I tried very hard to learn as much about Rita as I possibly could. Watched multiple documentaries (some I'd already seen), but this time I took special note of when she was speaking. I also read her book, No Woman No Cry. It was fascinating and makes you fall deeper in love with her. I gave it to a few people in the cast to borrow, too.

As well as that, I read autobiographies of those she'd grown up around to see what people said about her, as well as what she said about herself.

SO2: Did you speak to Rita or any of her children?

GB: I was really, really, lucky to speak to Cedella Marley who is a beautiful soul. She talked about her experience growing up with her parents, but also we just had a bit of a laugh together.

Unfortunately, Rita was unwell at the time so I didn't get long to speak to her.

SO2: Have any of them seen the musical? If so what was their feedback?

GB: Cedella did come to see the show and it made the official opening all the more special. She was lovely about the show. To be honest, I was a bit in awe of her being there so don't remember everything but she was pleased!

SO2: What has been your most teachable moment re: Rita's relationship with Bob?

GB: The power of a woman is almighty.

SO2: What's your favourite Jamaican food?

GB: My favourite food is Jamaican food, full stop! It's hard to pick but pepper pot soup is amazing! Also, curry goat and ackee and salt fish. All day. Every day!

SO2: Where are your parents from?

GB: My parents, Jackie and Godfrey, were both born in the Caribbean. My dad is Guyanese and my mum is Jamaican and was born in Kingston.

SO2: Did show business choose you or vice versa?

GB: I fell into the theatre industry completely by accident. My mum put my sister and me into drama classes when we were seven and that theatre then opened an agency for kids to do professional TV and theatre work.

We just thought it would be a bit of fun but by the age of eight, and after my second audition, I was in my first West End show.

I basically didn't look back and have pursued it ever since.

SO2: Finally, what's your favourite moment in the musical?

GB: My favourite part of our show is actually the quietest and calmest moment. It's just Arinzé Kene, who plays Bob Marley (who is a brilliant actor), performing a beautifully powerful speech as Bob Marley that leads into Redemption Song. I can only equate that moment to church. It's pure magic and I would tell people to come watch just for that moment.