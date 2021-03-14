SO2 - March 14

SO2 - March 14Sunday, March 14, 2021
First...
British-born, Jamaican-blooded model Jourdan Dunn is back at it! Dunn recently walked for Givenchy's Fall/Winter '21 show and took to Instagram to share her gratitude: “Back on the runway!” she wrote, with a series of praying hands emojis. She went on to thank Givenchy designer Matthew Williams — who went from working for music big names Kanye West and Lady Gaga to running his own brand — for including her in the show.
Givenchy F/W 21 Show
Creative Director: Matthew Williams
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Panos Yiapanis
Hairstylist: Duffy
Make-up artist: Aaron de Mey
Casting Directors: Helena Balladino, Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and Piergiorgio Del Moro
Model: Jourdan Dunn
Also...
Saint International model Tomiwa walked for the Hermès live presentation of their women's Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The roll-out was live-streamed across three continents, opening with a dance performance in New York, cutting to a fashion show in Paris, with models then ending in Shanghai for a second dance piece in front of a live audience.
CREDITS
Hermès F/W '21 Show
Designer: Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski
Fashion editor/stylist: Melanie Ward
Hairstylist: Duffy
Make-up: Hannah Murray
Casting Director: Maxime Valentini
Model: @tomiwa.official
Then...
Tomiwa next hit the runway again for French prêt-à-porter house Gauchere's Fall/Winter '21 presentation.
CREDITS
Style: @sheilasingle
Photos: Kira Bunse @kirabunse
Hair: @christian_eberhard
Make-up: @anthonypreel_
Casting: @paullouisor
Production: @cinqetoilesproductions
Model: @tomiwa.official
And...
Jamaican-American Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross recently jetted to Jamaica to celebrate her birthday and 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Aaron Ross and their son Aaron Jermaine II. The retired track and field athlete vacayed at all-inclusive resort Ocean Coral Spring, in Mountain Spring Bay, Trelawny.
Plus...
This year's Critics' Choice Awards took the form of a virtual ceremony, but though the event was different from previous stagings, many nominees still brought their best fashion looks. The night belonged to the celebs who got dressed up in their best evening wear for the special occasion (albeit from home). One standout was American actress Betsy Brandt — a nominee for Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Soulmates — in a gown from womenswear line Greta Constantine. The brand is helmed by Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.
