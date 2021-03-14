SO2 - March 14

First...

British-born, Jamaican-blooded model Jourdan Dunn is back at it! Dunn recently walked for Givenchy's Fall/Winter '21 show and took to Instagram to share her gratitude: “Back on the runway!” she wrote, with a series of praying hands emojis. She went on to thank Givenchy designer Matthew Williams — who went from working for music big names Kanye West and Lady Gaga to running his own brand — for including her in the show.

Givenchy F/W 21 Show

Creative Director: Matthew Williams

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Panos Yiapanis

Hairstylist: Duffy

Make-up artist: Aaron de Mey

Casting Directors: Helena Balladino, Samuel Ellis Scheinman, and Piergiorgio Del Moro

Model: Jourdan Dunn

Also...

Saint International model Tomiwa walked for the Hermès live presentation of their women's Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The roll-out was live-streamed across three continents, opening with a dance performance in New York, cutting to a fashion show in Paris, with models then ending in Shanghai for a second dance piece in front of a live audience.

CREDITS

Hermès F/W '21 Show

Designer: Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski

Fashion editor/stylist: Melanie Ward

Hairstylist: Duffy

Make-up: Hannah Murray

Casting Director: Maxime Valentini

Model: @tomiwa.official

Then...

Tomiwa next hit the runway again for French prêt-à-porter house Gauchere's Fall/Winter '21 presentation.

CREDITS

Style: @sheilasingle

Photos: Kira Bunse @kirabunse

Hair: @christian_eberhard

Make-up: @anthonypreel_

Casting: @paullouisor

Production: @cinqetoilesproductions

Model: @tomiwa.official

And...

Jamaican-American Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross recently jetted to Jamaica to celebrate her birthday and 11th wedding anniversary with her husband Aaron Ross and their son Aaron Jermaine II. The retired track and field athlete vacayed at all-inclusive resort Ocean Coral Spring, in Mountain Spring Bay, Trelawny.

Plus...

This year's Critics' Choice Awards took the form of a virtual ceremony, but though the event was different from previous stagings, many nominees still brought their best fashion looks. The night belonged to the celebs who got dressed up in their best evening wear for the special occasion (albeit from home). One standout was American actress Betsy Brandt — a nominee for Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television: Soulmates — in a gown from womenswear line Greta Constantine. The brand is helmed by Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.