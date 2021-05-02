SO2 - May 2

First Things First

Documentary film-maker Sophia Nahli Allison and the brains behind the Oscar-nominated Netflix doc A Love Song for Latasha wore a Valentino Fall 2021 gown to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards with a pair of 14kt Onyx Drop Bar Earrings by in-demand, US-based Jamaican jewellery designer Matthew 'Mateo' Harris. The more is that her stylist is Bermuda native Shiona Turini, a Hollywood consultant, stylist and costume designer who worked her way up the fashion ladder from being an intern at Yves Saint Laurent to stints at W magazine, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and CR Magazine.

She also has costume designer credits on HBO's Insecure and the critically acclaimed 2019 film Queen & Slim, but many know her as the stylist on Beyoncé's Formation music video. We're loving the infusion of Caribbean love!

Then

Jamaica Inn remains a magnet for the global fabulocracy. What's the attraction? There's nothing quite like visiting a property year after year and catching up with staff members, and Jamaica Inn has some of the most devoted. Think: Three-plus decades. Add a gorgeous beach, cocktails stirred until perfect and the fact that doing absolutely nothing is, well, much appreciated.

Suite 21 situated on its own private peninsula, furnished with fine Jamaican antiques and consisting of a large bedroom with sitting area and luxurious marble bathroom, is SO2's preferred Ochi pied a terre. The jaw-dropping vistas of the Caribbean Sea visible from anywhere within the 2,000 square feet of living space and the expansive private terrace that opens onto its own secluded pool surrounded by lush vegetation add to its appeal.

Plus

We're still on cloud nine from last week's news from CBC that executive chairman and founder of Kingsdale Advisors Wes Hall will enter the Den for Season 16 of Dragons' Den. But what kind of advice will Hall, who's also founder and chair of The BlackNorth Initiative and recently named to Maclean's Power List ranking of the 50 most powerful people in Canada, share?

Here's what SO2 was told:

“Getting into the boardrooms or C-Suite is an invitation only endeavour. So how do you get an invitation? Networking is key. Knowing who controls the keys is paramount. Head hunters, people on other boards or in C-Suite serve as references or people who are connected to this group. These people are everywhere. Identifying them is the key and when you identify them use whatever network you have to get connected. I once connected with someone because we shared the same construction worker. That worker introduced us. For example, you may know the person who cuts the grass of the CEO of the bank. Use him. Most black people are afraid to ask for help. That's our Achilles heel”.

As to why he reckons his story would resonate with black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) entrepreneurs on a path of success, here's what Hall told SO2:

“A wise person will learn from their own mistakes. A wiser person learns from the mistakes of others. If someone travelled a path that you want to travel and you know the path is not easy, it's best to find out from them what the pitfalls are along the way. We should always be prepared to learn from others. You may not be able to speak with me personally to get the story, but by doing a little research you can learn plenty...”

Production on season 16 of Dragons' Den will begin later this spring at CBC in Toronto. Tracie Tighe is executive producer and Molly Middleton and Amy Bourne are senior producers. Dianne Buckner hosts.

And

The handcrafted Flower Child sandal by Jamaica Sandal Company has made its way south! Flower Child was spotted on the perfectly pedicured feet of Bravo TV, Southern Charm reality star Leva Bonaparte who posted a photo to Instagram rocking a Maris Dehart dress that she teamed with the stunning red flats. The local handmade leather footwear company is helmed by Danielle Cunningham and Summer Tie Shue and has been steadily gaining popularity in the online market since launching its first design in January 2013.

IG: @jasandalco

Website: www.etsy.com/shop/JamaicaSandalCo

Additionally...

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has returned from its one-year hiatus with a new structure. Instead of presenting one top prize and two awards to runners-up as it has in the past, the fund has offered grants to 10 independent fashion brands. And, it wouldn't be quite the top 10, without a splash of black, green, and gold in the line-up.

Portmore native Edvin Thompson — who helms the brand Theophilio — is among the chosen few.

“I'm beyond grateful to be recognised by the @cfda for my brainchild Theophilio. For my storytelling, dedication, courage, and tenacity. In an industry that is exclusive but strives to be inclusive this is a testament to “we run tings, tings don't run we.”

Coming from Jamaica I saw myself here and beyond. Pioneers of the future of fashion leading with love. Fortunate to be in such great company with these other amazingly talented and diverse designers.”

— Edvin Thompson

Bravo, Edvin! From all of us on The Rock!

Etc...

Greta Constantine designs continue to show up on Hollywood's elite. This time the Jamaican-Canadian design duo of Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill splashed shades of pink on Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Nasim Pedrad for a Vanity Fair magazine feature and Emmy, Tony and Grammy award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo.