SO2: GRETA CONSTANTINE - F/W RTW '22

“The Greta girl is up to no good this season, but she's having a helluva time.” — Janelle Okwodu, vogue.com

Nine actresses have played the role of Catwoman aka Selina Kyle, a Gotham City expert thief, and Batman's on-again, off-again onscreen antagonist. But whether it's Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, or Zoë Kravitz's most recent portrayal, the character's glossy black catsuit is a constant. Her iconic wardrobe served as a starting point for Greta Constantine designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong's Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

“We wanted to do something new with volume and proportion, which have always been important to us,” Pickersgill told vogue.com. The duo has not doubled down on the flowing trains and structured flounces that have become signatures of the brand. Instead, they've maintained those details adding pieces in high-shine PVC to complete the collection.

Two black, mermaid-tail ball gowns, one tipped with hot pink and the other in mint are standouts of the new drop, though the latex-looking black turtleneck gown is an easy runner-up.

This awards season has been an eventful one for Greta Constantine. After dressing 90-year-old acting legend Rita Moreno for the Producers Guild of America Awards, the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Awards, they outfitted actress Karen Pittman for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and actress Regina Hall for pre- and post-Oscars events. The brand's cross-generational reach is evident.

Note: All looks from the collection are styled with black slick seamed turtleneck + black or copper slick legging with floral appliqué

CREDITS

Photographers: carlos + alyse

Stylist: Zeina Esmail

Hair: Morgan Roy

Make-up Artist: Melissa Gibson

Model: Brenda Mutoni

Designers: Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong