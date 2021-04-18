SO2 - April 18

First...

It has been over a week since our sister publication Page 2 alerted the global fabulocracy to Grammy Award-winning deejay and record producer DJ Khaled's stay at luxurious oceanfront villa Rio Chico. The 'We The Best' artiste was joined on the Rock by local musical heavy-hitters and international celebs like rap group Migos and songbird H.E.R.

Rio Chico — a magnificent 14-acre estate perched on one of the most renowned seascapes on the north coast of Jamaica — has been the deejay's go-to vacay spot for years. He even expressed interest in purchasing the Sandals-owned property in 2018.

It's safe to say American singer and songwriter H.E.R. (pronounced “her”, an acronym for Having Everything Revealed) is officially a Rock girl! The Slow Down songstress jetted into the island recently for a video shoot with Grammy Award-winning deejay and record producer DJ Khaled. And with flippie-chic accomodations @ Villa Vesper courtesy of GoldenEye luxury resorts, we imagine her (no pun intended) stay was nothing short of fabulous.

The nail-biting final trailer for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is out, and we're already hyped for British-born, Rock-blooded actress Jodie Turner-Smith's performance alongside rising Hollywood star Michael B Jordan.

Jordan's character, an elite Navy SEAL named Sr Chief John Kelly, is on a mission to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife who was killed by a squad of Russian soldiers in retaliation for his role in a top-secret operation. And, with Lieutenant Commander Greer — the character played by Turner-Smith — as his ally, he just might get it.

The Queen & Slim actress is now Queen of England Anne Boleyn. At least for the three-part series that follows arguably the most famous of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives. There is much hype for Turner-Smith's role as a black version of Anne, who is historically a white woman. The psychological drama will premiere on the UK broadcaster Channel 5 and follow Anne's final months before her infamous beheading.

After a trip to Saint Petersburg, Holiday magazine headed for Ethiopia, where fashion photographer Karim Sadli captured the elegance of the Ethiopian model Liya Kebede. The model, who is also the founder of fashion foundation Lemlem, donned archival Wales Bonner for the Spring/Summer 2021 issue. Her daughter Raee Kebede also joined the Ethiopia Issue.

Wales Bonner is helmed by British-born, Rock-blooded designer Grace Wales Bonner.

CREDITS

Photography: Karim Sadli⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Styling: Max Pearmain

Make-up artist: Stephane Marais

Hairstylist: Damien Boissinot

Art Director: Frank Durand