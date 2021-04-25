SO2 - April 25

SO2 - April 25Sunday, April 25, 2021
Rock-blooded supermodel Naomi Campbell continues to be one of the world's busiest supermodels. She is still storming catwalks (most recently closing the Fendi spring 2021 couture show in Paris), gracing magazine covers, and fronting beauty campaigns, all while maintaining a strong social media presence as she hosts one-on-one chats with her famous friends on her YouTube series No Filter With Naomi.
But even icons need rest. And when it's time to unplug, Campbell decamps at her villa in the tranquil seaside town of Malindi, Kenya.
Open Door — Architectural Digest's ( AD) exclusive, in-depth look at celebrity homes — visited the supermodel at her idyllic retreat.
Just over an hour's flight from Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, Malindi has long been a favourite of the Italian jet set. “All the locals speak Italian,” Campbell shared with AD. “It's like Little Italy in East Africa.”
Campbell first visited Malindi in the mid-1990s and returned a few years later with a longtime friend — the owner of this Kenyan luxury resort — which houses a handful of private residences, including Campbell's getaway.
Campbell recently welcomed Jamaican retired sprinter and Olympian Usain Bolt on No Filter with Naomi. The two discussed Bolt's family, gold medals, and what's next for him.
Candles are arguably one of the biggest lockdown trends of 2020 and 2021. And, “clean” candles are certainly the pick of the litter. Gaining SO2's nod this week is Christina Samuda's Intention Crystal Candle Seaside Collection — the latest release from her line of Wholistic Living Candles.
Housed in glass jars in gorgeous tones of blues, the collection uses pure essential oils to help achieve its all-natural formula.
The collection is now at My Jamaica Store in Kingston, Harmony Hall, Island Magnolia Boutique and online at www.wholisticliving.co and on IG: @wholisticliving.co
