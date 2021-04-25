SO2 - April 25

First...

Rock-blooded supermodel Naomi Campbell continues to be one of the world's busiest supermodels. She is still storming catwalks (most recently closing the Fendi spring 2021 couture show in Paris), gracing magazine covers, and fronting beauty campaigns, all while maintaining a strong social media presence as she hosts one-on-one chats with her famous friends on her YouTube series No Filter With Naomi.

But even icons need rest. And when it's time to unplug, Campbell decamps at her villa in the tranquil seaside town of Malindi, Kenya.

Open Door — Architectural Digest's ( AD) exclusive, in-depth look at celebrity homes — visited the supermodel at her idyllic retreat.

Just over an hour's flight from Kenya's capital city, Nairobi, Malindi has long been a favourite of the Italian jet set. “All the locals speak Italian,” Campbell shared with AD. “It's like Little Italy in East Africa.”

Campbell first visited Malindi in the mid-1990s and returned a few years later with a longtime friend — the owner of this Kenyan luxury resort — which houses a handful of private residences, including Campbell's getaway.

CREDITS

Photographer: Khadija Farah

Hair by: Jawara using Dyson at Art Partner

Make-up by: Bimpe Onakoya

Local production by: Prokraft Africa

Fashion styling by: Carlos Nazario

Campbell recently welcomed Jamaican retired sprinter and Olympian Usain Bolt on No Filter with Naomi. The two discussed Bolt's family, gold medals, and what's next for him.

