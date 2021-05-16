SO2 - May 16

First Things First...

Elaine Welteroth, The New York Times best-selling author, co-host on CBS' The Talk, and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, knows a thing or two about fashion. She is known for her impeccable eye for style, everywhere from print to the small screen, though many would admit she has upped the ante in her latest role co-hosting daytime Emmy Award-winning TV show The Talk. Her latest appearance in Canadian-based womenswear brand Greta Constantine had fashion bloggers scurrying to secure the look. Greta Constantine is helmed by Jamaican-Canadian duo Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill.

Also...

Canadian model Herieth Paul recently posed for Dressed to Kill magazine also in pieces from Greta Constantine. A pregnant Paul was lensed by Richard Bernardin in an intimate shoot for the mag.

CREDITS

Photographer: Richard Bernardin

Fashion editor: Zeina Esmail

Make-up & hair: Leslie-Ann Thomson

Photo assistants: Don Loga

Styling assistants: Kassi Kirby

Post-production: Patricia Sinclair

And

MarQuee magazine's Winter 2020 cover star is Jamaican business titan Michael Lee-Chin. The Canadian publication also followed up with a special feature inside. It's an opportune time, might we hasten to add, as Lee-Chin was also announced as the magazine's financial columnist for 2021! MarQuee broke the news on its Instagram page: “It is surely a first for a Canadian publication to have a guest contributor of such stature agree to share their expertise in the area of finance and wealth creation. Join us in welcoming MarQuee's newest contributor Michael Lee-Chin!”

Plus

American-born, Rock-blooded attorney-at-law Natasha Mayne is featured in Essence magazine's May/June issue. From the mag: “It's not every day that your attorney arrives at court in couture right out of Paris, Milan or London. But leave it to Natasha Mayne to show up in haute looks sure to turn heads in any courtroom.”

Additionally

Multi-hyphenate Hollywood actress and last week's Style Observer cover star Holly Robinson Peete secured her SO copies early and immediately shared the news on Instagram.

Then...

As Fran Drescher — best known for her role as Fran Fine on the 90s sitcom The Nanny — hits a cancer-free milestone, SO harks back to her 2005 Jamaica visit when she connected with Jamaica Observer Limited Senior Associate Editor Lifestyle & Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte at the luxe-boutique Royal Plantation Hotel. Drescher, 63, was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer in her 40s. Now almost 21 years cancer-free, she says she's “experienced incredible silver linings” as a result of her cancer journey.

Finally...

Kudos to the Spanish Court & S Hotels teams! Both properties have landed in the Top 1% of hotels worldwide in the 2021 Travelers' Choice.

Tripadvisor Best of the Best