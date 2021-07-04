SO2Sunday, July 04, 2021
First Things First...
Evoking Hollywood glamour, British-born, Rock-blooded actress Jodie Turner-Smith stars in Gucci's new jewellery campaign Hortus Deliciarum (Latin for 'Garden of Delights'). The house's haute jewellery collection draws on the symbolic codes that are dear to Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele.
Campaign shot by: Glen Luchford
Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Art Direction: Christopher Simmonds
Then...
Dancehall culture is reimagined when London-based, Jamaican-born photographer Luca Khouri shoots 'Fantasea' in Jamaica. The editorial appears in issue 17 of System Magazine. Saint International models Breana Carson, Kai Newman and Marieka Marston, plus dancing sensation Keticia “TC” Chatman, graced Khouri's lens for the photo story.
CREDITS
Photographer: Luca Khouri
Photography assistant: JP Williams
Styling by: Marika-Ella Ames
Styling assistants: Kadeem Rodgers, Alice Abbey-Ryah, Ady Razor Huq, & Benoît Paquet.
Models: Saint International's Breana Carson, Kai Newman, & Marieka Marston
Hair: Tamar Duncan
Hair assistant: Nasheka McDonald
Jamaica production: Carleene Samuels at Creative Source
Make-up: Teeah Anderson
London production: Jonathan Tusder at Canvas Rep
Special thanks: Deiwght Peters, Jake's Hotel Treasure Beach & Howard Walker
Plus...
Greta Constantine is again in the limelight as Grammy award-winning artiste H.E.R. dons a green stunner from the Fall 2020 Ready-to-wear collection for the cover of Variety's The Changemakers Issue. The celadon silk wool coat dress with exaggerated sleeves, funnel collar and metallised floral overlay was a standout on the Jamaica Observer's first-ever, multi-location virtual fashion show last August. It has become a favourite of young Hollywood and was previously spotted on American rapper Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, known professionally as Saweetie.
Photographer: Arielle Bobb-Willis
Styling: Wouri Vice/The Montgomery Group
Hair: Nina Monique
Make-up: Marissa Vossen
Glasses: Bonnie Clyde
Next
Finding shade this summer has just got easier thanks to Tia The Clothes Girl's oversized sun hat collection. The trendy tifters, some boasting brims as wide as 16” and curated by travel blogger/fashionista Kristia Franklin, are the perfect way to shield your face in style.
Tia The Clothes Girl Online Store
IG: tiatheclothesgirl
Website: tiatheclothesgirl.com
Finally...
Grab a Cosmo! Miss Jamaica Universe 2014 Kaci Fennell-Shirley shows four different ways to wear the LBD from the iconic television series Sex and the City. Fennell-Shirley was styled by local designer, owner of Seora Clothing, and professional stylist Shampagne. The TikTok-style video executed in partnership with HBO as the American television station rolls out HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean. The original Sex and the City series premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004. A reboot starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis was announced earlier this year but there's no word yet, on the release date.
