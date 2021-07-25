Theophilio A/W 2021

First Things First...

It's safe to say every chic Instagram influencer has a Brandon Blackwood bag. The Jamaican designer's bags have been seen in countless Tik Tok videos; not to mention his End Systemic Racism (ESR) tote went viral last year when reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian posted a photo wearing a canvas version.



And now despite their seemingly unlimited access to all the designer totes of the season, celebrities, too, have been spotted wearing the bags on repeat.



Most recently, American actresses Logan Laurice Browning and Kiki Layne made the Kuei bag their go-to accessories as they sat front-row at the Pyer Moss Haute Couture Fall/Winter show.

CREDITS

Photographer: Noémie Marguerite and Obi Does Production

Then...



Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow lends her eye for fashion to season two of Amazon Prime Video's fashion-focused reality competition series Making The Cut.



Harlow — who made her debut as a contestant on cycle 21 of America's Next Top Model — returns to television, this time as a judge. She and newcomer Jeremy Scott, creative director at Moschino, join hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.



Harlow shared photos of herself, Heidi Klum and Jeremy Scott on Instagram with the caption: “The first two episodes of Making The Cut are out now on @amazonprimevideo!!!!!! Jeremy Scott and I are joining Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum as this season's new judges! Tune in Fridays. You can shop the looks on @amazonfashion!”

CREDITS

Photos: IG/@makingthecuttv & @winnieharlow

Stylist: Jason Bolden

Make­-up: Adam Burrell

Hairstylist: César DeLeo↔n Ramîrez

And...



Model Tiana Parker donned standout pieces from the Theophilio Autumn/Winter 2021 collection for a photoshoot with fashion photographer Sydney Claire. Solace — a collection with heroism at the heart — features shades of green, not-so-subtle nods to Caribbean style, and asymmetrical cuts.

Theophilio is a rising contemporary fashion brand created by Jamaican designer Edvin Thompson.

CREDITS

Photographer: Sydney Claire/@___sydneyclaire

Stylist: @aldotg

MUA: Mx. Sassy/@willssassy

Also...



British-born, Rock-blooded supermodel Jourdan Dunn embraces the spirit of the #FendiFW21 women's collection in the key silhouette from Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones' first ready-to-wear collection: the #FendiFirst bag.

Plus...



Saint International model Tami Williams had an Insta-worthy moment in the Selima Chartreuse Maxi Dress from the Jae Jolly Resort 2020 collection. Jae Jolly, a luxury resort and swimwear brand from Jamaica, is helmed by Janel Jolly.

Additionally...



Aspiring corporate lawyer and rapper 50 Cent's lady love Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines owned the look in Fe Noel. Haines was styled by Jamaican wardrobe stylist Naya Ashley in the Sundance Slip Dress. Fe Noel is a conceptual lifestyle brand created by Grenadian financier turned fashion designer Felisha Noel.



CREDITS

Photographer: ABRI Celebrity Photographer

Stylist: Naya Ashley/@nayaashley

There's More...



We almost missed Kimberly Schlapman's perfectly pastel moment in Greta Constantine at the CMT Music Awards 2021. Schlapman is a founding member of the country music band Little Big Town. Greta Constantine is a ready-to-wear womenswear brand based in Toronto, Canada. It was founded in 2006 by Jamaican-Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

Stylist: Erica Cloud

Hair: Richards Collins

Make-up: Dominique Diaz

Etc...



Now on board: Davina Bennett!

Beauty queen-cum-model Davina Bennett continues her transition into the fashion world, signing with agencies across the world. Bennett, the Miss Universe 2017 second runner-up, was most recently added to Ascent Models roster. The agency — a boutique high-level management company based in Mexico City — made the announcement on Wednesday via Instagram.

CREDITS

Shot & styled by: William Lords