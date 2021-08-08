First Things First...

American poet and activist Amanda Gorman covers Porter magazine's latest issue! And guess what she's wearing? Fine jewellery from Jamaican-born designer Matthew 'Mateo' Harris. Gorman — who has been having quite the year since wowing the world with her poetry during the 2021 presidential inauguration — was styled by Jason Bolden in pieces from the brand.

CREDITS

Photography: Kennedi Carter

Stylist: Jason Bolden

Make-up: Joanna Simkin

Hairstylist: Lacy Redway





And...

Marilyn Agency NY is now representing model Saiyan Marley. Established in Paris in 1985, the agency extended its reach in 1992 by opening a men's division, and again in 1997 by founding Marilyn Model Management in New York. The recent high school graduate is the son of Jamaican author and entrepreneur Cedella Marley and her husband David Minto.

CREDITS

Photography: Jesse Raker, Maria Bruun and Mark Arroyo

Hair: Nedjetti Harvey

Then...

Rock-blooded, British actress Ella Balinska attended the private viewing of Studio 7 By Cartier at The Saatchi Gallery, London, on July 21. The Charlie's Angels (2019) star, who has been the face and brand ambassador of the Panthère de Cartier collection since 2019, wore Prabal Gurung Resort 2022 with a selection of Cartier jewels. Studio 7 by Cartier is a portrait exhibition celebrating the Maison's seven most iconic creations across watches and jewellery. It runs July 23-August 8.

CREDITS

Photos: IG: @fashionbombdaily and @ellabalinska

Stylist: Jason Bolden

Hairstylist: Anastasia Stylianou

Make-up: IG: @nikki_makeup

Next...

Saint International model Tomiwa co-stars in the Red Valentino Fall '21 Collection campaign. Photographer and director Marie Detenuille captures the essence of the new collection which features relaxed and comfortable pieces.

CREDITS

Photographer: Marie Deteneuille

Stylist: Linda Engelhardt

Hairstylist: Marion Anee

Make-up: Vanessa Bellini

Also...

We've been living for Grace “Spice” Hamilton's trip to Zimbabwe. The dancehall star began teasing her almost 4 million Instagram followers with her adventures out in the wild last Tuesday and has since shared a series of videos and photos posing with giraffes at the Zambia and Zimbabwe border. Plus, the Recording Academy has declared Spice's new album Ten, which features appearances from international dancehall artistes Sean Paul and Shaggy, a joyful tribute to that world! Grammy.com caught up with the Queen of Dancehall over Zoom and spoke to her about her rags-to-riches story, why the world of dancehall is far richer than most give it credit for and how she feels now that Ten is finally on the horizon.

Etc...

Like tons of other celebs, MSNBC political analyst, and host of The ReidOut podcast Joy-Ann Reid is a huge fan of Jamaica! The Man Who Sold America author chose the island for her recent family vacation, and we've been loving the photographic evidence of her travels.

There's More...

British singer-songwriter and actress Rita Ora went colourful in Greta Constantine S/S '21, while hosting the 26th annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala last Thursday. Greta Constantine — a ready-to-wear womenswear brand based in Toronto, Canada — was founded in 2006 by Jamaican-Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

CREDITS

Stylist: Rob Zangardi

Make-up: Kathy Jeung

Hair: Sami Knight