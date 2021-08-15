SO2 - GRETA CONSTANTINE Resort 2022

First...

It's safe to say that the house of Greta Constantine has had an amazing year! And, with the recent launch of its Resort 2022 collection — a deep-dive into the design duo of Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong's Jamaican roots — the euphoria continues. The Toronto-based womenswear label, hailed globally for conceptualising, exploring and challenging the fashions of today for the women of tomorrow took, a commercial pivot for resort '22 and has delivered a collection that we can't stop raving about.

Plus...

In more #GretaNews British singer and songwriter Rita Ora followed up her colourful Greta Constantine S/S '21 look at the 26th Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala with a pretty subdued Spring 2019 pantsuit. Ora posed for the 'gram in the black and white, pinstripe, sleeveless cropped vest and the matching wide-leg trousers. She captioned the photo: OK, so on Tuesdays we wear a suit at work and take pictures — thanks.

Also...

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who stars in the popular Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever was a standout in the Ilafew gown from the Greta Constantine Fall 2020 collection. The actress wore the gown for the digital cover of Entertainment Weekly for which she was lensed by Los Angeles-based photographer Gizelle Hernandez on a Romeo and Juliet-themed set.

And...

Guess who made the September issue?

British journalist Gary Younge speaks to Mia Mottley, the charismatic prime minister of Barbados, as she prepares to lead her country into its new era as a republic. The article 'A Life of Firsts' appears in the September issue of Vogue.

Then...

American singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, who goes by the moniker Tinashe, stepped out for her 333 album release dinner flaunting a Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Trunk in fuchsia nylon. Brandon Blackwood — a contemporary accessories and goods label based in NYC — is helmed by Jamaican-Chinese designer Brandon Blackwood. With celeb fans like Kim Kardashian, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Berry, the brand continues to build on the momentum with a new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, and a stellar line-up of boxy totes in a variety of colours and finishes.

Additionally...

Celebrated hairstylist, Jawara Wauchope was among the styling crew for Beyoncé's Harper's Bazaar — The Icon Issue feature. Wauchope shared photos of Beyonce from the Harper's Bazaar spread on his Instagram page with the caption, “I'm always inspired by your greatness and how you constantly uplift people.

Thank you QUEEN for believing in me and having me being apart of something so great.”

The New York-born, Jamaica-raised Wauchope (his mum is recording artiste Sister Carol), who developed a love for hairstyling from helping his aunt at her salon in Kingston and by sneaking into dancehall sessions as a youth, spotlighted the three images of Beyoncé in an elevated updo spritz and shared in an exclusive SO2 interview that the looks were inspired by the women of the dancehall.

Wauchope's impressive client roster include Solange (she was his first celeb), Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, FKA Twigs, Megan Thee Stallion and Bella Hadid amongst others.

Finally...

A must-stop when next in MoBay is Main Street Jamaica. Located at Rosehall it affords 'the best of Jamaica all in one place' with The Collective, a boutique featuring 100% Jamaican-made and designed pieces which will not only elicit a smile but, because of the thought put in the merchandising, will prompt the use of your credit card.

“This will be a flexible space, changing as we discover more talent,” shared Tricia Todd, buyer and operations manager. We look forward to seeing more of the best of local talent and, too, more pieces from Jae Jolly whose resort collection is clearly in demand.

The team of owner and conceptualiser Anup Chandiram, Trudi Hamilton, in charge of design, and the “Jamaicafying” Lara Lowe-Morin, marketing, and Tricia Todd, buyer and operations, is to be commended.