SO2 - September 12

First Things First...

American actress and singer Selena Gomez debuted the music video for her latest single 999 featuring Colombian singer/songwriter Camilo. A standout scene from the visuals includes Gomez painting the town violet in a Greta Constantine Telestro Hi-Low Gown.

And...

Greta Constantine, the much-sought-after, ready-to-wear womenswear brand helmed by Jamaican-Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, had yet another red-carpet moment as Canadian actress Sarah Gadon graced the premiere of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a design with a black plunging neckline.

Next...

London-based singer/songwriter and poet Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, who goes by the moniker Arlo Parks, rocked custom Bianca Saunders looks at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021. Parks — who was named breakthrough music artist of the year at the event — walked the red carpet in scarlet and followed up in a Full Black Zig Jacket and trouser for a special performance. Bianca Saunders is a Rock-blooded, London-based menswear designer. Her namesake brand has shown at London Fashion Week, and her pieces are available at British fashion and luxury goods retailers Browns Fashion and MatchesFashion.com; Canadian-based multi-brand retailer SSENSE; and American luxury department store chain Nordstrom.

Plus...

Edna Manley College of the Visual Performing Arts alum Alicia Brown's work is featured in Fine Art Connoisseur magazine's September/October 2021 issue. The Jamaican-born artist, who hails from St Ann, shared the news via Instagram. “While browsing at the library… Grateful to see my work featured in @fineartconnoisseurmagazine!” she wrote. The article penned by Leslie Elman highlights recipients of the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation grant. The foundation provides grants to emerging artists from all around the world; Brown is a 2019 recipient.

Meanwhile...

Manhattan-based board-certified dermatologist and Harvard-trained surgeon Dr Michelle Henry slipped into the ever popular Sundance Dress from New York-based, Grenadian designer Felisha Noel while vacationing in Jamaica.

Also...

Natalia Bryant — the 18-year-old daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant — first major photoshoot lands her the cover of Teen Vogue's September 2021 issue! The IMG model, who recently started her freshman year as a University of Southern California (USC) film student, posed in a Spanish-style Brentwood, California villa for the shoot, modeling pieces from Alejandra Alonso, Proenza Schouler, and a fitted number from Jamaican fashion designer Edvin Thompson's. The sky blue stunner was apart of the Fall Ready-to-wear 2021 collection for Thompson's New York-based contemporary clothing brand Theophilio.

CREDITS

Photograher: Raven Varona

Stylist: Solange Franklin

Hairstylist: Alexander Armand

Make-up artist: Alana Wright

Fashion Director: Tahirah Hairston

There's More...

Four of Jamaica's hotels and villas occupy top spots on New York City-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure's 'Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas' list. The story, penned by Jamaican-Floridian travel writer Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, saw Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Tensing Pen hotel, Jamaica Inn, and Half Moon Luxury Resort booking top spots.

This year's World's Best Awards survey opened for voting on January 11 and continued through May 10, 2021, as destinations around the world were lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the mag: “In the second half of 2020, when most Caribbean countries reopened, travellers made a beeline to the region in search of space and seclusion, as well as sun, sea, and sand. It's not surprising, then, that islands which are either large enough to spread out on (Jamaica) or small enough to be relatively exclusive (St Bart's) were home to half of the resorts that made this year's rankings.

CREDITS

Source: www.travelandleisure.com

Story by: Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon