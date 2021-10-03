SO2 - ROCK FAB

First Things First...

On the red carpet for the premiere of the latest instalment of the James Bond series, No Time To Die, Rock-blooded, British actress Lashana Lynch honoured her Jamaican roots, customising a stunning yellow archived Vivienne Westwood Couture gown with an embroidered red-billed streamertail hummingbird. The hummingbird, also known as the doctor bird, is indigenous to Jamaica and is the island's national bird.

Once Lynch hit the red carpet last week, her stylist Karla Welch took to Instagram with a message: “Representing her ancestors and the birthplace of Bond with the national bird of Jamaica, the hummingbird, on her custom @viviennewestwood gown.” Lynch, who was born to Jamaican parents in west London, has always lauded her heritage.

The gown, which has since topped several best-dressed lists, originally appeared on the runway for Vivienne Westwood's Spring 1994 ready-to-wear collection. Lynch collaborated with the English fashion designer for the redesign, adding a black tulle petticoat and an embroidered hummingbird on the bustle.

The gown's black, green and gold palette is also an homage to the colours of the Jamaican flag. The look was made even more 'Rock'-fab with an emerald choker, an emerald and black diamond two-finger ring, and emerald whip earrings by Ara Vartanian, with a single quill earring by British jeweller Shaun Leane.





And...

...in more Lynch news, the Bond star covers the British Observer Magazine's September Issue. In it she opens up to writer Tim Lewis about ninja training, doing her own stunts and why now's the time for an agent who's a “real woman”.

Lynch was born in Shepherd's Bush — a district of West London, England in 1987 — a second-generation Jamaican child of a Windrush family. Her father was a social worker for young teens and her mother is a housing manager.

Coming from a Jamaican family continues to be a touchstone for Lynch. “My house was strictly Jamaican,” she tells Lewis. “I think spag bol was the most British we got in our house. Being Jamaican is… there's an attitude and a swagger that comes with just being born into a Jamaican family. You know how to stand up for yourself. Pretty instantly, like out of the womb, you're already taking charge.”

Then...

A week before its public opening, the long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a star-studded bash, and film-maker Ava DuVernay — who serves as co-chair of the gala with Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy — repped 'yaad' in a Greta Constantine design.

She presented the inaugural Vantage Award to Sankofa director Haile Gerima. The Ethiopian Howard University professor's classic 1993 film has been restored and is now on Netflix in some jurisdictions, thanks to DuVernay's independent distribution company Array.

Also...

Guess who got featured in The Hollywood Reporter? Nigerian fashion tailor and Jamaica Observer: A Virtual Fashion Show webinar alum Mai Atafo.

ATAFO

With roots in the Nigerian entertainment and fashion industries, former marketing executive Mai Atafo has grown his Atafo brand into full luxury menswear, womenswear and bridal collections over the past 15 years — and has become a homegrown style icon himself. Nigerian stars flock to his custom designs for tailoring expertise, bold color play and exquisite embellishments. At Arise Fashion Week in 2019, supermodel Naomi Campbell closed his runway show. After South African actress Thuso Mbedu, styled by Wayman + Micah, accepted her Hollywood Critics Association Award for The Underground Railroad in his red tulle gown, the designer decided to expand his Hollywood exposure, especially with bespoke menswear. “When we get the chance, we will kill it,” says Atafo, adding, “We're working on a full hand-beaded velvet tuxedo, and it is not like anything that I have seen out there.”

This story first appeared in the Sept 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

Additionally...

Condé Nast Britain announced last Monday it has appointed Vanessa Kingori chief business officer. Kingori — a British citizen born to a Kenyan father and Kittitian mother — is a well-known figure in London media. She was Condé Nast Britain's first black publisher and the first female business leader in British Vogue's 105-year history.

In her new role, Kingori will lead the UK commercial teams across all Condé Nast brands including Vogue, GQ, Wired, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Tatler, Condé Nast Traveller, House & Garden, and The World of Interiors.

Plus...

Jamaican-born, LA-based jewellery designer Chari Cuthbert makes Inc's 2021 Female Founders 100 list. The American media house made the announcement last Tuesday, honouring the most exceptional, trailblazing, and diverse group of women who powered through adversity and transformed every major industry in America.

According to the mag, Cuthbert was given a nod “for knowing what women want — and delivering it with style”.

Political leader Stacey Abrams, and award-winning actress/producer Viola Davis are also included on the list. Cuthbert shared her appreciation on Instagram. “To be recognised amongst such incredibly talented and inspiring women is an honour, to say the least. Thank you to my team, my name is on the list but ByChari has grown to the company it is today because of you,” she wrote.

Etc...

Tony award-winning actress Audra McDonald, primarily known for her work on Broadway, shone bright in Mateo New York jewellery as she co-hosted the 2021 Tony Awards. McDonald, who shared duties with actor Leslie Odon Jr wore the Malachite Tralis earrings and matching ring as well as the Pearl Orbit ring to complement her Chiara Boni La Petite Robe white gown.

Mateo New York is a American-based fine jewellery line fronted by Jamaican designer Matthew “Mateo” Harris.

Let's Wrap With...

Collector and patron Suzanne McFayden has been appointed board chair of the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin. She assumes the new role this month, and succeeds Janet Allen, who was elected chair in 2018.

Up until her appointment, McFayden was Blanton board's vice-chair and has been a trustee of the museum since 2015. Her appointment comes as museums are increasingly looking to not only diversify their boards but to name people of colour to leadership roles at their institutions.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, McFayden has lived in Austin since 2011 and is a prominent collector of contemporary art by black artists, including Wangechi Mutu, Nari Ward, Alma Thomas, and others. Her collection as well as her impressive home came on the Style Observer radar last September.

Finally!!

Thanks much to Carole Adrianns & Associates for affording us the opportunity to send birthday greetings to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and for being the driving force behind a Canadian Tribute to Tutu on the occasion of his 90th birthday on Thursday, October 7. Adrianns approached the University of Toronto to support the creation of a student bursary in his name. They agreed and The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Bursary in Divinity Studies at the University of Toronto has now been established with the first student to be awarded a bursary in the 2021-22 academic year.

SO2 asked Tutu to share with us his single COVID-19 takeaway. Here's what he shared: “I have learned just how much I depend on others. Yes, we are nothing on our own. We need others to help us to survive.

God bless you,

Arch

Happy Birthday, Sir!

Archbishop Desmond Tutu