Gabrielle Union forty-'fine' IN SAMMY B

First Things First... Bob Marley Group of Companies CEO Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan are the latest celebs to hit up Lyric Theatre for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical. “The love, the passion and the respect my parents shared really shines through in the telling of their story.



That is very important to me as my mother was my father's one and only true love. It moves me to watch such a talented cast be able to capture their emotions and convey to an audience their love in such a beautiful way. The show is truly a love letter to my mom, who stood by him from no shoes to leather boots,” shared Cedella Marley.

Additionally...

Canadian photographer and film-maker Caitlin Cronenberg, known for her celebrity portraits and editorials, appeared as a guest judge on season 2 of Canada's Drag Race wearing Greta Constantine. The ready-to-wear womenswear brand — which has become a go-to for celebrities — was founded in 2006 by Jamaican-Canadian designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

And...

In more #GretaNews, Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji brought her fashion A-game to Insecure's final red carpet premiere in a pink look from the brand. Jewellery from Kallati Jewelry and Anabela Chan and shoes from Casadei completed the look. For five seasons, Orji has played Molly on the hit HBO show that ends this season.

Stylist: Apuje Kalu

Hair: Reign Mari Hair

Make-up: Ernesto Casillas

Then...

Coming soon to a TV near you is Jamaican-born celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway.

“This season on @BravoTV you can find me backstage at the @TRESemme salon collaborating with the designers on the perfect hairstyles to accent their designs,” she wrote on Instagram. Bravo's Project Runway returned to the airwaves on October 14, and airs each Thursday at 9:00 pm/8:00 pm central.

Also...

The Nordstrom flagship store in Manhattan, New York, got a bit of a surprise when fashion designer Samantha Black and her mom Michelle stopped by the Black Owned Everything x Nike x Nordstrom space. The multi-brand collaboration is curated by Emmy award-winning costume designer and stylist Zerina Akers and features standout pieces from Black's fashion line Sammy B Designs.

There's More...

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union-Wade loves her some Sammy B! Over the past year, she has been spotted in several pieces from American-born, Rock-blooded fashion designer Samantha Black, and last weekend while celebrating her birthday she donned one of the standout pieces from Black's Small But We Tallawah S/S 2022 collection. Described by the designer as a 'yardie' inspired dress version of the classic mesh marina, with a little “splizzay”, the black mini was a hit forUnion-Wade's birthday getaway in paradise.

Plus...

The who's who of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2021 Cabinet has been revealed and Canadian politician Marci Ien has been named as women and gender equality and youth minister. The politico, who is of Trinidadian heritage, will be the first black woman to sit in Cabinet since Grenadian-Canadian Jean Augustine in the early 2000s.

Next...

Yoox, the globally renowned online store for fashion, design, and art, has partnered with Jamaican-American designer Brandon Blackwood and New York-based painter and sculptor Reginald Sylvester II for the 'Our House' Capsule Collection. Curated by artist Tschabalala Self — best known for her depictions of black female figures using paint, fabric, and discarded pieces of her previous works — the collection went live, exclusively on Yoox, on October 19 and was released in limited quantities.

Etc...

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's latest peach holder is Jamaican-American Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross. The former track & field star will be introduced to fans of the popular Bravo TV reality show when it returns for season 14 in 2022.

Let's Wrap...

With a focus on the hottest emerging creators, image-sharing and social media service Pinterest is launching Creator Originals, a new content series featuring over 100 creators across 10 countries. One of the creators whom Pinners (the name given to registered users of the platform) will get to watch is Emmy Award-winning costume designer and stylist Zerina Akers.

The American — who has Panamanian and Jamaican roots — will teach Pinners how to style one item multiple ways, ways of elevating an everyday look with the right accessories, and how to transition an outfit from day to night.