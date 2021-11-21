SO2 - Keys in Greta Constantine

First... SO continues its spotlight on 'Rock'-star costume designer Antoinette Messam.

On Saturday, November 13, Messam was among the best behind-the-camera-talent who filled the Avalon in Hollywood for a celebration of the year's most acclaimed films. Presented by Los Angeles Confidential magazine, the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards honoured those who work behind the camera in a host of areas from sound editing, costume design, and casting to producing and directing. Messam, a Jamaican-Canadian who was born in Montego Bay, copped the award for Best Costume Design for her work in the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall.

And...

As we continue to give behind-the-camera-talent the spotlight they deserve, we now focus on Jamaican-born couturier Raxann Chin, who served as the costume designer for the new Disney short film Keeping Up With The Claus. Described as “a holiday family film with a twist,” the production stars, among others, veteran actress Margaret Ladd — best known for her role as Emma Channing in the CBS primetime soap opera Falcon Crest.

“What I can say, without giving away too much, is that it is a project I am immensely proud to be a part of... Viewers are in for a real treat come December,” Chin told Caribbean Life. Filming for the movie wrapped last week.

Plus...

Guess who's one of two lead producers on the challenge team that crafted the entire Project Runway Season 19 series?

Our very own director, writer and producer Tanya E Taylor, who at her core is still the five-year-old sitting on the terrazzo tiled floor, too close to the black and white television, grinning as the station identifier cross dissolves into the Jamaican flag billowing in the wind to the national anthem. Back then, this marked the beginning of transmission of the island's only television channel. Her love affair with the escapism promised by the screen began then and has intensified through the decades.

SO2 asked Taylor so expound on exactly what a challenge producer does:

• Everything from top to tail needed to execute the episodes.

• Pitching the episode ideas, writing the rules for the challenges, sourcing locations and any episode specific elements needed to execute the challenge (including selecting models and pitching judges).

• Supervising challenges while filming was integral to challenge execution.

• Creating challenge-themed runways was the fun icing for each episode.

• While working on the project, I was able to achieve Project Runway firsts while navigating logistical obstacles underscored by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

• My experience working in the Jamaican television industry equipped me with the tenacity and solutions-driven approach to challenge producing. Often, my Jamaican 'tun wi han' mek fashion' approach ensured the episodes' success.

• My penchant for global fashion trends saw me adding my panache while crafting challenges and even reflected in my approach to the work environment over the 12 weeks.

• Throughout the season I was able to recommend and secure iconic New York landmarks including the Lincoln Center, featured in Episode 1, and the Bartow Pell Mansion, featured in Episode 3.

There's more to share from Project Runway Season 19, so stay tuned to the pages of your weekly Style Observer.

Then...

Harlem was in for a treat as Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys graced the stage in custom Greta Constantine at the legendary Apollo Theater for a one-night-only concert. Styled by Jason Bolden, the black jumpsuit, with blue and gold sequinned embellishements stole the show as Keys ignited the crowd with a stirring performance of Empire State of Mind, as well as catalogue classics Fallin' and If I Ain't Got You. The #SmallStageSeries performance was in collaboration with SiriusXM and Pandora. Jamaican-Candadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong are behind the Toronto-based ready-to-wear womenswear label Greta Constantine.

Also...

The Jamaican-inspired Negril Tennis Tote and Negril Sandal recently went live on the Brother Vellies e-commerce site. Aurora James — a Ghanaian-blooded Toronto native and New York City transplant who split her childhood between Canada and Jamaica — is the founder of the sustainable accessories brand. Founded in 2013 on a series of progressive principles that include a central mission of sustainability, Brother Vellies has been sticking to its ethics even as it has continued to grow. The latest drop includes pieces made in small batches with the house's signature Negril strap.

Plus, congrats are in order for James, who was presented with the Founder's Award at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Founder's Award was established in memory of CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert and is awarded to a person for his or her unique contribution to the world of fashion and who is deserving of industry recognition.

There's More...

On the night of the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, one of NYC's most influential nightlife personalities Legendary Damon, in association with Imbue Curls USA, hosted a dinner to celebrate the amazing year that Rock-blooded fashion designer Samantha Black has had. “My longtime friend Damon curated a dinner honouring me and my growth and work I've done in the fashion industry with my fashion label SammyB,” Black shared with SO. The soirée was held at New York's Times Square Edition hotel.