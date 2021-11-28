SO2 - November 28

Next...

"Grammy-nominated artiste Spice" sure has a nice ring to it! SO lauds first-time Grammy nominee Grace "Spice" Hamilton, who is among the six nominees for the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award in 2022. She received the nod, for her album 10 which was produced by international dancehall superstar Shaggy. Reggae songstress Etana is also nominated for the prestigious award.

"Receiving a Grammy nomination is a great sign of growth and high recognition in music. To me, it simply signifies the seeds that I've planted. Hard work and prayer pay off," Hamilton told SO2.



Then...

Jamaican-born jewellery designer Matthew "Mateo" Harris is taking his fine jewellery brand Mateo New York back to where it all started, relaunching his men's jewellery collection while keeping his sights set on the evolution of his brand. Harris — who splits his time between Texas and Portugal — began the brand's journey with men's jewellery in 2009, his first offerings based on utilising pieces found in a toolbox. The brand pivoted to women's designs in 2014, and now men's design is back!

The relaunch will retail exclusively at www.mrporter.com — the menswear equivalent to online luxury fashion destination www.net-a-porter.com — for six months, and revisits Harris's first collection, bringing back key styles, like his scissor necklace — a nod to his seamstress mother — plus the screw pendant necklace that started it all. The news was highlighted by WWD.



Plus...

After much 'sole' searching, fashion designer Tamia Carey Francis has added shoes to her eponymous line. The official launch took place last Wednesday, at 11 1/2 Ardenne Road, home of the brand's flagship store. The new line-up is a reset of the brand that was launched some 12 years ago when Francis returned to Jamaica after building her career as a stylist and personal shopper abroad for many years.

The new drop features leather sandals — handcrafted by her team of artisans in Jamaica — and are as wearable as they are objets d'art. In the modern world of fashion, Francis believes seasonal drops are passé. She instead intends to give customers something to look forward to all year long, with new styles landing in stores and online every six months. Each style is made in two or three colours and boast padded leather soles. Francis says she's out to debunk the theory that shoes have to be broken in. "Good shoes don't have to be broken in," she told SO.



The Tamia Carey Collection

11 1/2 Ardenne Road

Tel: (876) 582-1793

IG: @thetamiacareyshoes

Website: https://tamiacarey.com/





Etc...

So, guess who popped by to say hello? Chef, author and television personality Carla Hall and Hollywood make-up artist Jacque Mgido that's who! More anon!





Finally...

This holday when you buy one of Jamaican designer Brandon Blackwood's coveted bags from the Saks Fifth Avenue curated holiday collection, 100% of the collection's net proceeds from online sales on saks.com and at participating Saks Fifth Avenue stores will be donated to The Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance to empower adolescent girls through education. Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama announced the initiative during a special appearance at the luxury retailer's unveiling of its holiday windows and 10-storey tall theatrical light show at its New York flagship last Monday night.