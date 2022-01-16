SO2 - January 16

First Things First...

Chari Cuthbert broke the Internet in 2020 when her VOTE necklace was spotted around former First Lady Michelle Obama's neck. Fast-track to 2022, and Cuthbert's jewellery line BYCHARI is still high in demand. Filipino-American fashion model Kelsey Merritt, who is best known for being the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, was spotted wearing the Kelia necklace from the brand. Merritt wore the necklace with a series of looks whilst on vacation in Antigua and Barbuda.

Next...

American fashion stylist and award-winning costume designer Zerian Akers, Beyoncé's personal stylist and costume designer for the 2020 musical film Black Is King, and founder of the e-commerce site Black Owned Everything', was spotted on a recent vacay to the Dominican Republic in SammyB's Dane Summer striped pants and bralette.

SammyB is a lifestyle clothing brand by Jamaican-blooded designer Samantha Black, who is currently on The Rock. Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Demi Lovato are just a few of the celebrities who have worn pieces from the line.

Plus...

UK-based fashion designer Bianca Saunders, who is of Jamaican descent, is pulling in all the celebs. Saunders, who launched her eponymous clothing brand in 2017, initially as a menswear apparel line, has recently added womenswear. American model and media personality Hailey Bieber is one of the first to sample a piece from the new womenswear edit. Bieber shared a photo on her Instagram story wearing the Classic Sink Shoulder Marv Suit Jacket.

Plus British musician, songwriter and actor Olly Alexander as well as Nigerian rapper Osayaba Andrew Ize-Iyamu (who goes by the moniker Cruel Santino), both don the SS22 Warp top from Bianca Saunders.

And...

British actress Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections, stepped out for the world premiere of the movie on December 18 at the Castro Theatre in a black Chance gown from the Greta Constantine Spring 2022 collection.

Similarly...

American actress Mckenna Grace slipped into a Two Mey Resort 2022 dress from the Toronto-based womenswear brand helmed by Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong for the world premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Grace plays Phoebe in the fantasy/comedy movie directed by Jason Reitman.

Credits

Make-up: @kirinstagram, @chanel.beauty

Hair: @nancileesantos

Colour: @colorbymattrez

Cut: @adamcampbellhair

Styling: @cristinaehrlich, @bridgetblacksten

Shoes: @marcjacobs

Jewellery: Vintage @chanelofficial and my

Etc...

Kaci Hamilton, the daughter of the late ombudsman Howard Hamilton and local tennis champ mum Beverly, was a contestant last month on You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno. Hamilton charmed the host with her Jamaican accent and impressed SO2 with her confident and accurate responses.

Finally!

Singer and songwriter Nordia Witter is the first and new social maven for Designer Bag Exchange. Witter broke the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday with the caption: “So excited to announce I'm part of the Designer Bag Exchange and very grateful and honoured to be a part of this wonderful team. Looking forward to working together in 2022.”