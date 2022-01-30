SO2 - January 30

First and Foremost...

Sundays, for some time, were equated with no movement! Thankfully, those days are behind us and with Ochi a mere hop, skip and jump from Kingston via the toll road, there's no reason not to enjoy a day out.

New on the scene in Ocho Rios is The Courthouse Art Gallery & Craft Café, opened on December 18, 2021 by Wendy Facey, Dianne Belnavis and Gabi Belnavis.

“We were excited about the location, and that the iconic building which had been left in disrepair was going to be restored. Many people have come in to congratulate us on putting good use to the beautiful edifice,” shared Dianne Belnavis. It's no idle boast! “The contractors,” she continued, “adhered to the stipulations of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and the Heritage Society and we endeavoured to embellish as little as possible. We have even incorporated some recycled elements of the original courthouse, including the judge's bench, a witness bench and columns.”

The principals have, in the 1,900-sq ft space, unveiled a modern, convenient, fresh menu which may not be as widely available in Ocho Rios. They've added scrumptious desserts and specialised coffees to round out the fare. Their concept of a relaxed, artsy atmosphere with delicious food has been realised.

The goal of the gallery, located downstairs, is to showcase Jamaican craft and art.

Go for a spin today; you won't be disappointed.

The Courthouse

Art Gallery * Craft * Cafe

Milford Road, Ocho Rios, just across from Turtle River Park

Opening hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Tuesday through Sunday. Closed on Monday.

Updates @Instagram @thecourthousegalleryja.





And...

Martinican-born French rapper and singer Kévin Valleray, who goes by the moniker Kalash, turned up the heat at Cavali in New York with a denim fit from British fashion designer Bianca Saunders. Kalash wore the Blue Wrangler Edition Ideal Invite Denim Jacket from the AW21 collection during a live performance on January 23. Bianca Saunders, who is the cousin of Rock-blooded supermodel Naomi Campbell, launched her eponymous label in 2017, following her graduation from The Royal College of Art. The designer pushes against gender norms and investigates unusual construction to propose fresh ideas for menswear. Both her Caribbean roots and her signature cutting — which captures movement in clothes — have been the base of her collections.

Then...

British actress Erin Doherty, who stars in the Netflix drama series The Crown as Princess Anne, is the latest star to rock pieces from Jamaican jewellery designer Matthew “Mateo” Harris. Doherty wears the 14kt Gold Ball and Pearl Ear Jacket Earrings for PORTER magazine's January 2022 issue.





Plus...

British DJ and television presenter Becca Dudley has returned to her roots. Dudley, who is of Jamaican descent, is on the Rock, for some R&R. The media personality gave her Instagram followers a taste of Caribbean vibes with IG stories displaying the hills of St Andrew and the coast of Portland. Dudley is best known for endorsing and creating platforms for reggae and dancehall music in the UK, and was also announced as the face of the X Factor's online content Xtra Bites UK, which premiered along with the show's 14 series in September 2017.





Also...

Digital creator-cum-stylist Ivy-Victoria Maurice recently styled her mom, Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph for a W Magazine interview and shoot. Inside the fashion glossy Ralph opens up to Martine Thompson, crediting her career longevity to her strong Jamaican mother. “I am so thankful for the blessing in my life called Jamaica and my ability to go back whenever I want to be refreshed, to be inspired, just to be there. My mother used to say, 'There's nothing wrong with talking to yourself as long as you don't chat foolishness in your ears.' So, I've always been able to encourage and empower myself, respect myself, and try and build myself back up in bad times,” Ralph told W Magazine.

Etc...

Sammy B's Michelle button-down mini is in the limelight! The shirt-dress, made by American-born, Rock-blooded fashion designer Samantha Black for the flirty and fun fashionista, was spotlighted by monthly fashion glossy InStyle's Instant Style feature. Instant Style is the ultimate guide to streamlining, shopping for, and maintaining your ideal wardrobe for work and the weekend.

The lime green mini — listed by the mag as a neon essential — is available for pre-order at sammybdesigns.com.

And Across The Pond...

Assiduous art collector and promoter of all things Jamaican Theresa Roberts is readying her peers for an exclusive preview of Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection, a comprehensive presentation of the best of Jamaican art since the 1960s. It is the first exhibition entirely of Jamaican art to take place in the north-west of the UK and is sited at the Victoria Gallery and Museum in Liverpool.

Theresa Roberts' art collection is the Jamaican-born, UK-based businesswoman and philanthropist's private collection, one of the largest collections of Jamaican art worldwide.

The collection will offer an important insight into the development of Jamaican art since the country gained Independence in 1962. Indeed, it also serves to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence slated for August 6, 2022. Roberts will host the preview at the University of Liverpool's Victoria Gallery & Museum on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, February 19, and will run until July 9, 2022.