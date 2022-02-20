DESTINATION Beauty & Wellness Summit

First Things First... Do join Dove Beauty Bar campaign star and SO alum Jamaican-born, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Ingleton Dermatology Dr Rosemarie Ingleton face-to-face at the Jamaica Observer Beauty Summit slated for Friday, February 25-Sunday, February 27 at the Half Moon luxury resort.

Sharing the spotlight with Ingleton is InStyle Magazine Executive Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves and Body Forté director Summer Lopez. This exclusive forum and celebration of beauty is a must-attend.

Make your reservation at halfmoon.com/locals

And...

The Sammy B Designs Jade Geo Dress — previously spotted on Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, as well as talk-show hosts Wendy Williams and Elaine Welteroth — is once again in the spotlight, this time on model Jasmine Marie Mitchell for American personal care company Shea Moisture's Black History Month #ActLikeYouKnow campaign.

Sammy B Designs, a New York-based women's ready-to-wear clothing line, is helmed by Rock-blooded fashion designer Samantha Black. The Jade Geo Dress, crafted in a colourful eye-catching Aztec print is one of her most sought-after designs.

CREDITS

Creative Director: @billiralexander

Photographer: @jassieuo

MUA: @brandyallen

Hairstylist: @itsraela

Talent: Jasmine Marie Mitchell

Then...

The new Fe Noel Collection just dropped and it's a vibe, as per usual.

Rituals, the Resort '22 drop by the New York-based brand, celebrates tradition and culture, punctuated by explosive colour, signature prints and texture.

“Within the collection we explore the symbolism of 'the braid'. Sparked by its elegance, the brand's newest print (the Ritual Print) was carefully designed in-house. The Braid is a textured-storied pattern rooted deeply in history, shared among the global community, and symbolises the ritual of self-preservation,” explained Noel. This season the Dance Hall Spice Gradient is the statement dress of Fe Noel's Resort '22 collection. Fe Noel is a conceptual lifestyle brand helmed by New Yorker Felisha Noel, who has Grenadian roots.

Meanwhile...

Nobody does it quite like Naomi Campbell!

The British-Jamaican supermodel, who recently revealed her baby girl to the world in Vogue's March 2022 issue, flaunted her figure in a series of looks, from Dior's light-as-a-feather gown to Miu Miu's most-talked-about miniskirt, for W magazine's Volume One 2022, The Best Performances Issue.

Campbell, whom the mag described as fashion's most enduring icon, was shot by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Ib Kamara, with Rock-blooded celebrity hairstylist Jawara Wauchope responsible for her tresses.

CREDITS

Photographer: Rafael Pavarotti

Stylist: Ib Kamara

Hairstylist: Jawara Wauchope

Make-up: Chiao Li Hsu

Also...

Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow is taking on a new role in the beauty space as global brand ambassador for SinfulColors nail polish. The model has been working with the team on a collection of limited-edition Winnie Harlow x SinfulColors collaborations that will be released all throughout 2022.

Plus...

SO forever bestie Rohan “Quite Perry” Perry is the 2021 recipient of the Prime Minister's National Youth Award in the category of New Media. The YouTuber, comedian, and host took to Instagram to share the news:

“Let me start of by saying congratulations to all the nominees. When I tell you, I don't have the words... but I'm honoured and thankful. Thankful to the Most Honourable @andrewholnessjm and the Office of the Prime Minister for acknowledging my hard work and all that I have done in my capacity of new media in Jamaica. Thankful to my supporters for always being there for me… thankful to my family & friends. Thankful to Karen and Khloe Clarke, my amazing management team. Thankful to God for his guidance and grace. Just THANKFUL to be awarded and applauded... I receive it all in gratitude. My heart is full!

Much love to all my peers in new media doing their thing right now. Let's continue changing the game and charting an amazing course for those to come!”