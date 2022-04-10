SO2 - April 10

First Things First...

Grammy-nominated artistes Grace “Spice” Hamilton and Jesse Royal upped the style quotient at the recent 64th Grammy Awards, with Spice in a SO-approved glittering sheer gown with eye-catching cut-outs, and a flowing, extravagant 90lb red cape that she later dropped onto the red carpet to show off her ensemble. And, Jesse Royal repped The Rock in a kimono-style suit from the Troy-Oraine Williamson-helmed Tribe Nine Studios. The 2022 Grammy Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022.



And in more Grammy news...

Reggae artiste Koffee continues to rack up global magazine covers. The Grammy-award winning artiste covers issue 15 of London-based fashion, art and culture publication PUSS PUSS Magazine. Koffee's debut album was gifted to the world on March 25. It is, as expected, of high quality and substantial, and a sum of the parts of Koffee's life and cultural experiences so far. As Koffee continues her world tour, the album has begun to soar, currently in the top 10 of UK album charts.



CREDITS

Photographer: John P Heyes

Stylist: Yana McKillop

Make-up: Nadia Braz

Hairstylist: Shamara Roper

Movement Director: Anna Engerstro↔m

Set Design: Lizzy Gilbert

Creative Director: Maria Joudina-Robinson



Next...

The inaugural gala of the 15 Percent Pledge held Saturday, April 2, pulled in a slew of Jamaican celebs and fashionistas like model and singer Selah Marley, handbag designer Brandon Blackwood, brand consultant and digital creator Chrissy Rutherford and fashion designer Edvin Thompson and designer-cum-lifestyle influencer Carly Cushnie.



The event, which honoured American politician, lawyer and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, as well as supermodel, actress and entrepreneur Iman Abdulmajid, was a heart-warming celebration of black excellence that saw black tie-outfitted guests at the New York Public Library.



The 15 Percent Pledge, founded by Canadian creative director, activist, and fashion designer Aurora James, is a call to action for major retailers and corporations to join in in creating sustainable and supportive ecosystems for black-owned businesses to succeed. At the event, James shared, “All of our pledge makers have access to our business equity community and are combing through there all the time looking for new businesses to come on-board.”



CREDIT

Photos: Taylor Hill, Bennett Raglin, David Prutting, Benjaman Schlidt, matenewyork.com, IG/@naomielizee, @aurorajames, @brandonblackwood





Plus...

Danish model Josephine Skriver-Karlsen, best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, is haute and fab in pieces from Jamaican-born Los Angeles-based jewellery designer Chari Cuthbert. Skriver-Karlsen wore the Pearl Choker and Julie Necklace with an all-white ensemble during her weekend wedding getaway at the Cabo Azul Resort in Mexico.



CREDIT

Photos: bychari.com, IG/@josephineskriver