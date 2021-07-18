SPOTTED!!!! - Dr Sara Lawrence-Lewis

“I entered med school knowing I wanted to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology. I always jokingly said I wanted to deal with the lives coming in, not going out, but I actually was very clear on my mission to change the landscape of the antenatal journey and delivery process in Jamaica. It was a personal one for me and delivering my own son just three days prior to starting med school made that mission even clearer in my mind as I proceeded with my medical pursuits. It was my pleasure to work in the hospital setting for most of my medical career, but now I am excited to break out and do what I had originally intended.” — Dr Sara Lawrence-Lewis

Who? Dr Sara Lawrence-Lewis... A former beauty queen, make that Miss Jamaica World 2006, whose every move is deemed newsworthy... Her recent is no exception!

What? The recent opening of her very own women's wellness and maternity care centre. “My passion for health and wellness and the absolute joy I get from taking care of women as they navigate pregnancy has brought me to this point,” she informs. “This is step one of my ultimate dream, but it's one step that I am very excited about.”

Comfortably ensconced in her space aptly called “Charis” [its Hebrew biblical meaning refers to goodwill, loving-kindness, favour, God's merciful grace], which embodies everything she wants to impart upon her patients, and perfectly aligns with her Christian ethos: To serve with goodness, grace and God's love.

Her hope is to be a constant support for women, from their adolescent years, when they should be first interacting with the gynaecologist, and beyond.

The More... Full-service women's wellness support along with solutions, whether they be medical or surgical, for all gynaecological problems and support with contraception. Lawrence-Lewis is supported by a team of dedicated, strong, beautiful women, notably fellow OB/GYNs Drs Astrid Batchelor and Dr Kimberlee Lewis Patten, plus a personal trainer, a breast-feeding specialist and masseuse.

The Design Brief:

Xapis (Charis) is a fresh place for women and parents-to-be which provides a sense of comfort and well-being. Eschew all notions of old magazine subscriptions and medical posters!

For this 1,100-sq ft space, the 'must-haves' were two doctor's offices focusing on obstetrics and gynaecology. A comfortable waiting area, and two treatment rooms, to accommodate ultrasounds, prenatal massages and other services.

As a start-up space, and with the current pandemic, it was very important to use the financial resources as efficiently as possible. Time was also a factor; the 'baby' had to be born a mere eight weeks from conception to delivery!

The existing infrastructure dictated much of the orientation of the space, allowing for three rooms along the perimeter wall. One would be the main/head doctor's office, an additional office and the prenatal massage room.

A semi-circular wall that 'cradles' the patient seating area was created at the entrance. The space was further opened to allow for a more inviting entrance. Every square inch needed to be utilised while still providing a comfortable beautiful space for the patients. This curve is reflected in the ceiling design to accommodate accent pendant lights.

A smaller alcove just off the main doctor's office was created for a private waiting area and patient restroom. The high ceiling was retained in the hallway, as this is the main circulation zone to access the other office and treatment areas

Behind the curved waiting area wall, the awkward “leftover” space was purposed as the staff kitchenette and janitor closet/storage — not wasting an inch, but comfortable enough to grab a coffee/tea or eat lunch.

Most of the existing floor was retained, and the waiting area revamped with new flooring and a tiled wall treatment behind the receptionist. The general colour palette was kept light, and fresh with accent wall colours, signage and artwork to complement.

Credit

Branded by: Norma Williams

Photographer: O'Neil Grant

Charis Women's Wellness and Maternity Care Centre

Address: Unit 22, Seymour Park Business Complex

2 Seymour Avenue

E-mail: chariswomenswellness@gmail.com

Telephone: 876-46GRACE

IG: @chariswomenswellness