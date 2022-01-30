Sustainable Living From Trelawny Honey Hives

There's nothing quite like a bit of retail therapy after a satisfying meal, especially on a Sunday. The Courthouse Art Gallery, Craft & Cafe, Ochi's newest chill spot, clearly understands the assignment and has curated stock to prompt purchases. What piqued Style Observer's attention and indeed prompted purchase was a flat, silver tin of Trelawny Honey Hives Beeswax Furniture Polish.

Sheona Muschett is the person behind not just this cute innovation but lots more. Muschett started beekeeping, in 2018, as a hobby. A keen gardener, she was intrigued by bees and it only felt natural to start keeping hives in her home garden.

“Soon after caring for our bees our family felt like the bees were the ones caring for us. My garden, our cooking and our health have all benefited,” she says, before continuing, “Whether we intended to or not, Trelawny Honey Hives was started with my two daughters being home during the pandemic and becoming a reflection of our family; the recipes we love, our sustainability values, and our way of life. We realised that many of the items we frequently purchased while visiting abroad, we could actually make at home! Thus, the birth of Trelawny Honey Hives as a small cottage industry”.

“I was inspired to make our own furniture polish as we have the pure beeswax on hand and eliminating the use of commercial cleaners, it's a perfect way to restore furniture and is made with natural ingredients. I actually use the polish on my hands and a friend uses it as a lip balm! A little goes a long way, whichever way it's used!

“With our small apiary in the Martha Brae area, we extract and bottle our 100% raw honey by hand. We also offer a small range of our family's favourite hand-made preserves using the best local ingredients,” she adds.

The other products made in small hand-made batches are Aubergine Chutney, Uniq Marmalade, Three Fruit Marmalade, Pepper Jelly, Papaya and Lime Jam and Sorrel Cordial. Muschett and team also create appliqué Japanese Cross Back aprons and tea towels with fun Jamaican laundry scenes with chicken and goat characters all inspired with the appreciation of the environment in mind.

Her daughter has created a natural zero waste deodorant with their pure beeswax, baking soda free and using all the best local ingredients of lemongrass essential oil and extra virgin coconut oil. A natural deodorant without the guilt of a single use, plastic dispenser! The deodorant is available exclusively through Veeva Home.

And in a few weeks, Muschett is excited to be launching Bees Wax Wraps “A sustainable alternative to plastic and a great way to reduce household waste. The wraps are a great way to replace cling film and protect your food with this eco-friendly option”.

These products are made with an eye on the future of our beloved nation. No better reason we reckon to support and on a regular basis.

Trelawny Honey Hives

Address: Martha Brae, Trelawny, Jamaica

Instagram: @trelawnyhoneyhives

Website: https://mailchi.mp/2cb3ce7c174a/trelawnyhoneyhives