Symone Currie's Legacy Line

“There is as much strategy and positioning in fashion as there is in other industries. The approach [though] might be different,” explains jewellery designer Symone Currie in-between showing Style Observer (SO) her impressive jewellery collection. It's hardly a back-handed comment. But you'd excuse the scepticism...

Currie, who has both a Bachelor's in Architectural Engineering and Master's in Engineering Management, was in pre-development planning and permitting, design and construction for varying scales and types of developement for the likes of MIT Investment Management Company (MITIMCo), Boston University, Thayer Lodging, RockPoint Group, PanJam, and Sygnus Capital.

She'd also completed projects in China, London, Boston, and New Zealand. Her time spent in each place, exploring different cultures and projects directly impacted her sense of style and creativity in different ways; but for a Jamaican woman schooled in the traditional manner to give it all up to make jewellery!

There's a broad smile and chuckle as she continues. “My decision to switch gears and join the world of fashion was almost inevitable. I am truly a creative at heart and coupled with my corporate and technical background, the transition was seamless as I was able to apply skills of strategy and positioning to this new creative endeavour.”

Metal X Wire is the new project; a jewellery line that specialises in upscale pieces made of pure metals and authentic materials. The price point reflects the quality of each piece.

“From conception to design to manufacturing, it is a lengthy process that my team and I are deeply involved in. The choice of gold-plated versus vermeil versus sterling silver is considered for each and every piece. For example, our Forgotten Collection offers medallions — each representing a different motif and powerful mantra — that we tend to offer in gold plate to allow for a more accessible price point since the message is more important than exclusivity.”

Her educational backgound has put her in good stead but it's not been smooth sailing.

“It has not been easy creating an e-commerce business while based in Jamaica,” she continues. “Right now there is a digital divide between Jamaica and the rest of the world. Jamaica definitely has the talent but there is little infrastructure readily and easily available to Jamaican-based e-commerce stores to allow them to be competitive on the global market. The rise in MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) participating in e-commerce has sky-rocketed since the pandemic and is now the norm.” Speaking particularly about Jamaica, and of her own experience, Currie adds, “The barrier to entry to existing payment providers is high, gruelling and expensive to integrate. To accept payments from a Shopify or WooCommerce, your payment portal has to be integrated through your bank. Comparatively, first world countries have easy access to Shopify, Stripe, WooCommerce and require only “three-clicks” to set up from the comfort of one's home with a low monthly cost.

“It is hard to encourage local individuals to be entrepreneurs and to compete globally when the local infrastructure for MSMEs is difficult to navigate.”

She has not, however, thrown her hands up in the air in desperation. In fact, buoyed by the attention of publications like Elle and POPSUGAR [Metal X was featured in both last year] she's launched another, notably, the Legacy Line, launched virtually on January 27, is inspired by an heirloom gold bangle that was given to her as a child.

“It reminisces on the West Indian cultural practice of gifting sterling silver and gold bangles to newborns as a sign of promise and prosperity for the new generation,” she adds. The collection boasts three signature pieces: Legacy Earrings, Legacy Bangle and Legacy Ring, all available in 14k solid gold or 925 sterling silver and is deemed by Currie to be her most cohesive collection yet, with regard to design; each Legacy piece embodies a sophisticated timelessness that can be passed between generations as heirlooms.

“My ambition,” she concludes, “is to continually inspire my community with pieces dedicated to telling their stories by bringing the culture of 'out of many, one people' to the world. Metal X Wire's high-quality jewellery is designed to allow the wearer to select pieces that represent their stories in the now, and pass them on to the future.”

SO looks forward to more creatives amplifying their concerns and together seeking solutions.