Tehuti's Zen Garden

“Identify your environment, then the plants/herbs that will work for you within that environment and then cultivate.” — Tehuti Maat

Tehuti Maat is a lifestyle nutritionist and restaurateur whose eponymous raw vegan establishment is nestled in the midst of a lush, populous garden of orchids, shrubs, aquatic life, wild herbs, greens, and fruit trees.

A graduate of The University of the West Indies and a former lecturer in nutrition, Maat has long championed the 'eat what you grow' philosophy. He'd also provide natural nutritional expertise to individuals on managing serious health issues and chronic diseases. Pretty soon he found himself creating recipes on demand for clients who were unable, or too busy, to do it themselves.

He, however, makes it quite clear that his remedies do not replace medicine, but rather complement same.

Inside his ecosystem where all now co-exists it was once only herbs. He started with herbs, then included fruits, and continued to add flora and fauna that complemented the growing environment of each of his plants, he shares. Next was his journey into water aquatics.

“I began with water lentils, an aquatic plant with a rich supply of vitamin B12. This subsequently led to a love of koi fish. I was delighted to discover that the presence of the three koi ponds did wonders for the garden by increasing moisture content and better plant growth,” he tells SO.

Maat pours scorn on the term 'green thumb'! “If you take care of your plants, they'll take care of you,” he affirms, as he guides us through the garden that wraps the building, pointing out every gem and highlighting the health benefits each provides. His garden yields wild spinach, cerasee, tarragon, mulberry plants, French thyme, rosemary, chives, cherries, aloe vera, to list a few.

Like his plants Maat nurtures his body and wants us all to develop an acute understanding of theirs.