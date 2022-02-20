Trio's Wall of Serenity

It's not by chance that immediately upon stepping into Trio: Grill Wine Bar there's a sense of calm. It's deliberate and exactly what was top of mind when co-principal Carlos Max Brown conceptualised the eatery. “I wanted to create an outdoor space that gave the feeling of dining at home on a verandah” he informs SO . Max-Brown shared this vision with his sister Sophia and fianc é e Georgette Gayle. Both were receptive and immediately got to work. Georgette supported the research, planning and execution of the design while the brother/sister duo tackled the design and layout of the restuarant's inner and outer dining spaces. The result: An oasis in the middle of the traffic magnet that is Hope Road.

It is Georgette Gayle who walks us through the garden and shares her enthusiasm. “My love for plants stem (pun intended) from the fact that my mother had a beautiful garden with lots of roses and other flowers such as coffee rose, bougainvilleas, hibiscus and even crotons. Being the youngest of three children, my older brothers oftentimes left me alone. As such, the plants became my friends. This was further complemented by the fact that I have a total fear of animals, with cats and dogs headng the list.”

“Plants,” she continues, “were basically my 'pets'”, before adding,”Nature gives me a sense of calm, and there was little surprise that I completed a degree in botany at The University of the West Indies in 2009.

“My work with Trio, however, didn't come from my own inspiration, but from that of Carlos Max-Brown,” she reveals.

The vertical garden or the “Wall of Serenity”, as he affectionately calls it, was the biggest challenge. Trying to locate plants that met the criteria for having slow growth and able to tolerate moderate light, along with some other key factors, especially in the quantity that was required, proved challenging.

Indeed, 366 mini dracaenas (also known as Song of Jamaica) were used. It took a series of trial and error, in order to get it just right, and the final result is absolutely wonderful.

It's no idle boast! The wall has become the restaurant's focal point and attracts many patrons for photographs and visual appreciation (via Instagram). Plus, quite a few customers have commissioned plants from the restaurant, especially dracaenas that were sourced from a local supplier in 2021 and are now seemingly unavailable in many plant stores. Georgette herself has tried to source replacements to no avail.

Plants emphasise the warmth and inviting feeling of the ambience of Trio. The water feature, along with the statues located on property, was intentionally placed, to create Zen and tranquility. The outdoor smoking area, is, for example, where you'll find the pothus creeper, known for its air-purifying abilities.

The overall décor of Trio is a fusion of rustic and chic as the planter boxes, chairs and other features are wooden, but the two antique chandeliers accented with wide-rimmed modern circular shades incorporate old world charm with a modern twist through the use of the locally produced shades. This, along with golden plant pots, is one of the many design accents added by Sophia. She's also added gold and silver accents from plant pots containing two peace lilies and two sitting Buddhas.

A sculptured feature facing the parking lot, built by Carlos, appears to float above the sea of hardy tropical plants that separate the parking lot from the restaurant. Dispersed throughout are areca palms, a few inch-plants (or small-leaf spiderwort), a banana tree and a few species of ferns.

Patrons can look forward to feeling as if they have stepped into a mini garden when they dine at Trio or even like they are hanging out on a patio with friends looking out and enjoying the beauty of nature. They ought not to feel rushed, but should take the time to sip their wine, or preferred beverage, while basking in the fresh air and enjoying a delicious meal.

Caring for Dracaenas

Through trial and error, Carlos and Georgette learnt the best care requirements:

These evergreen plants prefer bright, indirect sunlight.

Allow soil to dry to the touch between waterings.

Too much water will turn the plant yellow.

Disturb as little as possible.

Care is minimal. Caterpillars are a problem but a groundskeeper supports the maintenance of these plants with the requisite watering and pruning and periodical pesticide treatments