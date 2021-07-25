WE are COCO: A Rock-Solid Construction

The Style Observer's (SO) last encounter with fashion entrepreneur Alessandra Emily Bell was August 31, 2019, at her stunning wedding to Richard Kene Madubunyi at St James's Catholic Cathedral, London. Much has happened since then. For starters, a dreaded pandemic closed borders, separated families and forced many to pivot. The newly-wed who was caught in the midst of the turmoil gave birth to her first child, a son, and also launched a luxury eCommerce platform called WE are COCO... Eschew all thoughts of double barrel (she's dropped her maiden name). Those who know her are not in the least surprised. She did, after all, defy the odds when she landed her brand CocoNautical at Topshop, Oxford Street. This after pressing pause on a career in communications including hospitality, tourism and renewable energy in London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar and establising the Coconautical Showroom as a one-stop shop for buyers in search of emerging brands.

This highly anticipated retail consultancy and brand development platform headquartered in London, with offices in Paris, Houston and Dubai, aims to dominate the untapped potential of the African market, worth an estimated US$20 billion.

Madubunyi, labelled the new James Bond of fashion whose passion for emerging brands and retail stem from her early years at the British Fashion Council supporting the development of iconic brands like Erdem, Christopher Kane, Peter Pilotto and Mary Katrantzou, immediately secured haute power broker Jendaya, a new luxury e-commerce platform focused on Africa, which teams well-known western luxury labels like Chanel, Dior, Prada, Givenchy and Balenciaga with the continent's equally established and emerging brands like Adèle Dejak, Abiola Olusola, Rich Mnisi, AAKS, and Imad Eduso. The platform provides a gateway (think: seamless digital shopping, personal shopping experience, fast delivery and a vast distribution network) to luxury fashion for the beau monde,” she informs SO.

They are equally delighted at Jendaya to partner with WE are COCO on the journey to redefine what luxury means to a new, inquisitive generation of global shoppers.

“WE are COCO is shining a much-needed spotlight on our rich cultural heritage and up-and-coming talent in the region, and has aided our search [for] designers, presenting a highly curated selection of new names. We look forward to sharing our finds with the fashion world.” — Ayotunde Rufai, CEO, Jendaya

“WE are COCO,” continues Madubunyi, “connects the very best emerging brands to global retailers through mentorship, collaboration and product development. The consultancy joins Jendaya on its mission to connect global customers to talented designers and luxury products from emerging brands in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East... our desire is to bridge the gap between brands and retailers by understanding the growing needs of the global fashion market. We shape the brands of the future by nurturing the very best emerging talent and are excited to partner with Jendaya on this mission to deliver a journey of discovery and luxury to the Pan-African market.”

SO spotlights the designs of Imad Eduso, Emmy Kasbit teamed with Chanel, Maxivive, Mazelle Studios with Adèle Dejak, Mozelle Studios and Louis Vuitton, Rich Mnisi, Abiola Olusola and Adèle Dejak, Awe Mete and Nigerian fashion label CLAN worn with vintage Fendi.

About Imad Eduso

Imad Eduso is a womenswear brand created in Lagos, Nigeria. Their aesthetic focuses on creating sophisticated, vibrant and functional pieces for today's woman. Clients include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lupita N'yongo, and many other inspirational women.

Dami Olukoya is the creative director of Imad Eduso and Imad Eduso Bridal based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The #SS20 Collection, titled Ebí (meaning family/guilt in Yoruba), is a visual representation of the creative director's journey of being a new mum, using vibrant colours and voluminous detailing to signify the exhilaration, the great responsibilities, the beautiful imbalance that comes with the joys of motherhood.