What's LOVE Got To Do With It?

Pop quiz: If I were to ask you, which of the following was the least important factor in predicting financial success, which would you pick:

a) IQ, or

b) Income and education level of your parents, or

c) Your warm loving relationship?

You'd pick C, right?

If you did, you'd be wrong. Well, according to an over-80-year Harvard study, the results of which seem to suggest, shockingly, that of the three fields, C is actually the most crucial determinant for why some people are healthy and happy and why some aren't. In tandem with other studies, what consistently emerged is that, on the subjects of happiness, longevity and also successful wealth creation, to answer Tina Turner's rhetorical question, love in fact has everything to do with it.

The Grant Study, so named after its original benefactor W T Grant, started in 1938, after the Great Depression, and began tracking 200-odd Harvard sophomores who were interviewed extensively and repeatedly in order for the minutest aspects of their lives to be measured and documented. The overarching question the study always sought to answer, year after year, decade after decade, was: What makes a good life?

All you need is love

The Beatles' 1967 song All You Need Is Love today comes across as a throwback to the hippy-dippy, psychedelic days of free love. But were they right, after all? Obviously, the declaration is something of an over-simplification. Still, could those boys from Liverpool have been on to something, overall?

One of the things successive research has demonstrated is that there is a correlation between loving relationships and financial success.

Correlation, not causation. There's a difference.

So, single women who may not be in loving relationships, before getting defensive, please understand this. Today, more than ever, women going it alone — Beyoncé and many of the young female artistes who stand on her shoulders refer to empowered single women, boss ladies, who are becoming more and more successful in a male-dominated work environment. This study isn't saying that you can't be financially successful without a man.

In fact, the study isn't even narrowing loving relationships down to spouses. Love relationships can also be between you and your parents, grandparents, siblings, or even friends. The point it has been making over the years is that people who love well are enriched by their relationships and tend to build more wealth than people who don't.

Happiness and wealth-building in loving spousal relationships

With love in the air, however, let's look at erotic love for a moment.

When the Grant Study began at Harvard, there were no female students there, so the research for a while only depended on the answers of men. In the intervening years scientists have expanded control groups for this research to include wives in the Grant Study.

Today, the research suggests that if you're a woman in a loving long-term union such as a marriage, the odds seem to be in your favour that you'll be better off financially than your single peers who bounce from relationship to unfulfilling relationship.

So, let's say you're married. Sure, every marriage has its challenges, but in general you're both committed to each other and are happy. Right off the bat, your combined net worth has increased. Housing and utility expenses are now shared, and so, consequently, there is the potential for increased savings. Well, until children come along, some may cynically say. But the truth is, in marriage, even with the arrival of children, it's two incomes as against one.

To be clear: the goal of wealth creation should never be a reason for getting married; love is.

And, by the way, if you're in a marriage and find yourself hiding money from your spouse, this is perhaps an indication of a potentially serious problem. So this will not apply to you.

But I digress.

According to Jay Zagorsky, author of Marriage and Divorce's Impact on Wealth, research on marriage and money has indicated that married people save more and build wealth faster than not only single people but also unmarried couples and those who divorce. The research also seems to suggest that a married couple experiences net worth increase of 77 per cent over single people, and the ones who stay married have about four times the wealth of a single, unmarried person.

Off the top of my head, and without deep analysis, these two women seem to bear out the point: Francoise Bettencourt Myers, the world's wealthiest woman at US$84 billion, married since 1984, as against Oprah Winfrey, unmarried, but still one of the world's wealthiest women with a net worth of only US$2.6 billion.

Zagorsky, in his book, wondered aloud, in light of empirical evidence, whether it was time we asked not if healthy marriages showed a correlation with increased wealth, but rather, why.

Bottom line

As we acknowledge February, the month dedicated to love in all its purest forms, consider your love relationships, whatever they may be, and see how they help or harm you on your path to emotional and financial well-being and the achievement of what you determine to be a good life.