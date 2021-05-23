Yet Another One!

To say that American DJ, record producer and pop cultural soothsayer Khaled Mohamed Khaled lives his life purposefully and unabashedly would be an understatement. His effusiveness finds favour with his legions of global followers. His love for his two sons elevates the role of fatherhood to a new level. And the respect for his Queen, perhaps rare in the rap world of excess (but apropos in Rastafarian culture) makes him that much more relatable here in his adopted home, Jamaica, a country to which he has been inextricably linked for nearly three decades.

Khaled harkens back to the late '90s, early noughties, the popular stage show Fully Loaded, and the beginnings of his lifelong relationship with Solid Agency CEO Sharon Burke, who by taking him around to different parties and events allowed the burgeoning DJ to better understand the lay of the land, to read a room and, therefore, know what to spin to get the 'forward'.

This immersion was priceless “It could be a party... happening on a Wednesday. I would pop up, play, and mash up the place... in readiness for Fully Loaded... So it was almost like a press run but it wasn't a press run. It was just real life!” Khaled says.

Khaled would further hone his passion by spinning at the different dances. “I would play at Sharon's dances... I'll never forget playing at Bounty Killer's birthday party — It's A Party,” he recalls.

Khaled proved himself a quick study. A Jamaican audience takes no prisoners. They're tough. International acts are seldom given a second chance if they mess up. “If you make it out of Jamaica,” Khaled opines, “that means the whole world loves you! Because it's like, the biggest cosign ever. Not everybody can mash up and done the dance in Jamaica. So it's almost a risk.”

It's a mega risk! And one can't help but get the impression that Khaled stays close to the Rock, indeed the 'Holy Mountain', for inspiration. He is not the only one. From Mick Jagger to Rihanna to Bey and Jay-Z, all have come to be inspired, gain a fresh perspective, inhale a new vibe.

“I tell artists to this day, that when I was coming up, my test run, to enter this game was with one of the hardest audiences. But if they love you, they're going to show you the most love you have ever seen in your life. It's no in-between. I was blessed to get the love because I put out the love, but also God gave me the talent to play this music in a powerful way. And Jamaica, when I would come onstage and the MC shout, 'We got Khaled from Miami', you would hear the rumble in the crowd... Before I even step onstage because they'd heard about me, or had witnessed my work... I still have the same drive from then to now,” the DJ points out.

Khaled dismisses the 'Johnny Come Lately' naysayers who infer that the relationship he has with Jamaican musicians is not mutually beneficial. “You know, I'm never going to entertain negativity. I only entertain good energy, great energy, and love. And this is what I have to say, for anybody that has any questions about me, you know, all you have to do is do your history... It's like school, you know, you got to study, you have to have knowledge. And just do your history. And there's nobody in the world who can tell me who I am. The only person that can do that is God,” he says, underscoring his message of love.

“We have to teach our kids that too,” he posits.

There's hardly need for him to dwell on negatives when his good friends show up for him at the drop of a hat. Think: Migos and H.E.R., who recently jetted in to Jamaica to support his album and video. Indeed, the venerable Rolling Stone magazine in a May 7 article by Jeff IHaza spotlights his cultural prowess this way: “He's the perfect blend of shameless and savvy, an archetype for celebrities in the social media age. He's also a useful cultural barometer.”

Solid Agency's Burke, his friend of 24 years, echoes the same sentiments and adds, “What keeps Khaled in the game is his ability to work with everybody, especially young people, to keep abreast of trends.”

Rapper Fat Joe, on a recent episode of Drink Champs, revealed that his long-time collaborator gets his charisma from his mum. He also added, and unapologetically too, that Khaled is the “Quincy Jones of “hip hop”.

There was swift pushback! Fat Joe stood his ground. “People take away the greatness from Khlaed and they say, 'Well, he just gets a bunch of big-time rappers and put them on the same song,' Joe told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “There's a million deejays and producers that try that, and those ain't hit records. And it's been a long time since we heard Nas and Jay-Z on what to me sounds like a smash hit that can play on the radio; it's streaming incredibly. So DJ Khaled really is the Quincy Jones of hip hop right now!”

For Buju Banton, “Khaled is one of the most prolific music makers whose origins didn't begin in the playing of music. But he morphed over time because of his love, commitment and dedication to the craft. His love for Jamaica — its music and culture — has never been left out and he's always included our musicians/artistes and has done so again with his latest album Khaled Khaled. I support him on this one and will always do so because our friendship goes beyond years and it's bigger than he or I. It's about the gift we both know is the biggest of them all which belongs to the world: music.”

It's indeed a gift Khaled delights in sharing with the world. There is, too, his passion for Jamaica food from oxtail to escoveitch fish and bammy, and Ting. Plus, his desire for a Jamaican passport. A small ask, we reckon, for one deemed a “useful cultural barometer”.

We have to focus on the light... we have to protect our babies and our kids. Our job is to bring joy and love. Even through dark times. If you wait for the light to come, sometimes you'll be waiting a long time. You have to be the light, and light attracts light; love attracts love.

You know, we all go through some different vibes but, you know, I've been blessed to have two beautiful boys. I can have a bad day but if I see my beautiful boys, immediately the day is beautiful. It reminds me of God's blessings and that's what we have to focus on... even if you going through a hard time, you have life to fix it.

I always share with the youth: God first, and your family. It's gonna be tough to accomplish some of your goals, but don't give up and keep going.

I also tell them don't complain because, you know, when you complain you're wasting your energy. Focus on the solution.