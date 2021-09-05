Health ministry's budget to increase

Arising from the overperformance of the Government's tax collection during the first four months of the current fiscal year, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is to get an increase in its overall budget to provide additional financing in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The additional amount for the health ministry will be allocated in the first supplementary budget, which Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke said is currently being crafted and will be tabled in Parliament by the end of this month. The health and wellness ministry was approved a budget of $87.1 billion out of the total national budget of $830.8 million at the start of the current fiscal year.



While not disclosing the level of increase to be approved for the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the supplementary budget, Dr Clarke in a statement responding to the overperformance in revenue collections, noted that the Government's fiscal operations over the four-month period April–July 2021 generated a primary balance surplus that exceeded the budgeted balance by $26.4 billion. The factors, he said, that contributed to this primary balance performance included actual revenues exceeding budgeted revenues by $17.3 billion while actual expenditure was less than budget by $7.3 billion.

Much anticipation for GDP growth



Minister Clarke was quick to note that “an underperformance of expenditure at a point in time does not reflect a reliable source of fiscal savings, as the expenditure may simply be delayed.” According to Dr Clarke, “the robust revenue performance reflects the much higher than anticipated gross domestic product (GDP) growth, recently projected by the PIOJ (Planning Institute of Jamaica) at 12.9 per cent for April – June 2021, as compared with the prior year, as Jamaica commenced its economic recovery from the initial economic impact of COVID-19 in FY 2020/21.”



Given this higher than programmed performance of revenues, the finance minister explained that the Government is currently in the process of formulating the first supplementary budget through which it will address critical needs of the country that have emerged since approval of this year's budget including expenditure pressures brought on by the rise in the intensity of novel coronavirus pandemic.



According to Dr Clarke, “in particular, this first supplementary budget for FY 2021/22 will address crucial financing requirements of the health sector, which are significant, as the Government continues its efforts to reduce the health impact of the pandemic on the population as well as more targeted support for the vulnerable, among many other areas of acute expenditure needs at this time.”



In the meantime, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is questioning the national budget numbers for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. On Friday the party's spokesman on finance, Julian Robinson, claimed that the numbers for the quarter April to June 2021 are most concerning.



He questioned the Government's fiscal performance for the quarter, pointing out that the projection is for a fiscal deficit of $9.4 million but surprisingly the country achieved a surplus of $9.7 billion, reflecting a huge difference in the numbers of over 19 billion.



“What is of particular concern to me is the variance in expenditures. Government of Jamaica (GOJ) spent $7.5 billion less than projected. How is this possible in the middle of a pandemic with so many calls on the Government,” Robinson contended.